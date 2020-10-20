Attorney General Josh Kaul’s announcement of the members of his office’s Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Task Force is a good step for the state and offers a chance to bring light to a long-ignored issue.
It’s clear that the disappearances and murders of indigenous women is a problem nationally. What we don’t know is the true scale, either across the country or within Wisconsin. It’s difficult, often impossible, to address problems when you don’t even know how big they are.
Reporting inconsistencies are one challenge. Take the National Crime Information Center’s statistics for 2016. The center counted more than 5,700 reports of indigenous women and girls missing or killed. Fewer than 200 were listed in the U.S. Department of Justice’s database.
This isn’t a new issue. A 2014 paper from the American Journal of Public Health looked at causes of death and found murder rates were three times higher for indigenous women than white women. Without better data it’s impossible to tell how frequently indigenous girls and women are killed or go missing in our state.
In 2018, the Urban Indian Health Institute released a report detailing 506 cases in which indigenous women were killed or went missing in urban areas. Since the study covered only 71 cities, it is most likely an undercount.
Six of the cases were in Wisconsin. Three murders were listed from Green Bay, and another two were counted in Milwaukee. A woman also disappeared in Milwaukee.
In June, 22-year-old Katelyn Kelley went missing. Menominee Tribal Police said she was last known to be in Shawano. She has not been found.
Kaul’s task force follows the Legislature’s failure to advance Assembly Bill 548, which would have created a similar task force. Legislators gave it a hearing in March, but not a vote. That was a missed opportunity, one legislators should have taken.
Basic information is one of the task force’s goals, but Kaul’s announcement also said the group would be tasked with finding ways to counter “the abduction, homicide, violence and trafficking of Indigenous women in Wisconsin.” There is a link to Eau Claire on the task force. Sen. Jeff Smith, who represents the 31st Senate District, is a member.
While there is no timeline for the task force to complete a report on the issue, it’s not unreasonable to think the ongoing COVID pandemic may have an effect on its work. But the report could be an important step, if it follows through on its stated goals.
We see two critical aspects of this task force’s work. One is simply raising awareness. It’s unacceptable that there is such a clear link between a woman’s indigenous heritage and her risk of abduction and murder. Finding solutions will be difficult, but the first step is for people to know there is a problem.
The task force should also be able to give state leaders and the public a much better sense of how big this issue is in Wisconsin. The available evidence suggests the scale here is not as big as in some states, but we don’t really know. That has to change.
Wisconsin, and the country as a whole, is late to the game on taking the disappearances and murders of indigenous women seriously. It shouldn’t have been. There were missed opportunities and failures along the way that undoubtedly cost lives.
We can’t change that. Neither can Kaul or this task force. What can be changed is the future.
Our state can set the tone by establishing accurate reporting standards, understanding the scope of this problem, and pioneering ways to combat it. Doing so will take time. It will mean convincing people to pay attention to an issue many would rather continue to ignore.
Kaul’s task force is a good start. Let’s not allow it to become another well-intentioned failure.