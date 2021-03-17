We hate to be the ones to remind people, but there’s a little less than a month to go before tax day.
The tradition of complaining about taxes is older than our country is. Just about everyone was taught the “No taxation without representation” slogan that preceded the American Revolution. No one likes taxes, but the reality is that they are a necessity.
Taxes pay for roads, for schools. They cover the basic protective measures of having police and fire departments. While the degree to which people should be taxed can (and is) debated, the essential nature of taxes in order to provide for a functioning government is indisputable.
Besides, if people complain about the taxes themselves, surely it’s better to get them taken care of before interest and penalties mean you’re paying even more.
For most of American history tariffs and excise taxes made up the bulk of federal tax revenues as a percentage of the GDP. Wars changed that. While Congress did impose an income tax in 1861 to help cover the costs of the Civil War, it was repealed in 1872. The repeal restored tariffs and excise taxes to their preeminent role.
That was the way things remained until World War I when income taxes took over. The federal government made a concentrated effort to ensure people understood the new tax laws, linking prompt payment to wartime patriotism.
The early peak came from 1920-1922 before a decline that lasted until World War II. During World War II the top marginal tax rate hit 94%. The goal, according to the Internal Revenue Service’s official timeline, was to have taxpayers fund 50% of the war effort. The final figure was a near-miss 47%.
Even with the high top rate, the effective rate stayed around 70%. It wasn’t lowered until 1964.
Once Congress began lowering the income tax rates, change moved swiftly. It fell to 50% in 1982 and 28% in 1988. It has come back up some since then, but the top marginal has generally remained in the neighborhood of 40% since the 1990s.
The IRS itself is newer than you might think. It’s a successor to the old Bureau of Internal Revenue, created during reorganization under President Harry Truman. The official change took place in 1953, well within living memory. And most filings now use some form of electronic submission, an option first introduced in 1991.
Amid all the changes, some elements have remained remarkably durable. The original 1040 form, familiar to most taxpayers, was introduced in 1914. It’s recognizable even now.
Today, income taxes and payroll taxes make up a large majority of federal revenue. And the debate over how much Americans should be taxed continues.
Just how much goes unpaid in taxes each year is also the subject of considerable debate. There’s no question it’s a significant figure, but estimates vary. We can’t help but think there would be more clarity on the question of what tax levels are appropriate if people paid what they owed.
We all benefit from the services taxes pay for. It’s nonsensical to complain about road conditions and then skip paying taxes. That kind of act is part of the problem, not a solution. And even though the fire department won’t ask for your most recent filing when it shows up to put out the flames, it’s inarguable that it can do a better job if it’s properly funded. And, again, that means paying taxes.
And that’s really what this reminder is designed to do. The purpose of taxes is to pay into the public purse for the public good. It’s not fun, but it is a necessity.
We know this editorial isn’t the most fun. It’s not the kind of thing people open the paper and want to read first thing. We get that. But there are times when we also have to use this space as a gentle reminder that whether something is pleasant isn’t the same thing as whether it’s essential.
Don’t wait for next month’s rush. If you haven’t already done so, please start getting things in order. April 15 is closer than it appears.