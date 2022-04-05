We’re not ignoring yesterday’s elections here. It’s just that this editorial needs to be written well before the results are known. So we’re focusing on a subject that might be even less favored than the campaign commercials we’ve all been dodging for the past couple months.
It’s tax season.
No, it’s not our favorite reminder, either. But we’re less than 10 days out from the deadline. And the reality is that paying your taxes ensures basic services.
Local services are obvious. The street repairs people want cost money, and that funding comes largely from tax revenues. Police and fire departments don’t fund themselves, either. State taxes come back to the community to some degree, but they also cover overarching concerns common to all Wisconsin residents. Sure, fishing and hunting license fees help, but they don’t cover the full budget of the Department of Natural Resources.
Federal taxes cover military funding, perhaps the most basic service any national government provides. No matter how much we might wish human nature was different, having a military remains an essential protective step. That need does more than guarantee our territorial integrity. Military funding includes weaponry that ensures the integrity of our allies, as we’re currently seeing in Ukraine.
Having the Coast Guard protects the shipping on the Great Lakes, an obvious area of interest for our state. And federal grants definitely contribute to funding the science that holds the potential to improve life for generations to come.
Is there waste at all of these levels? Sure. That’s really not debatable. While it would be nice to know every cent taken as part of the tax bill went exactly where it’s supposed to go, that’s just not what happens. And, yes, government programs should be able to defend and justify their demands on taxpayers’ wallets.
But even if every bit of revenue was spent precisely the way it should be, there would still be a need for taxation. The simple reality is that governments require money to operate. The argument by the Sons of Liberty wasn’t against taxation in and of itself. It was against the levying of taxes without corresponding representation in the British government.
The American system of taxation has changed over the generations. Tariffs and excise taxes made up the biggest part of the federal revenue for a substantial portion of the nation’s history. The first income tax was levied during the Civil War and repealed in 1872. Only in the 20th century, with U.S. entry into World War I, did the income tax take a permanent place for Americans.
Even the Internal Revenue Service is comparatively new. It was created in 1953, a successor to the Bureau of Internal Revenue. Electronic filing, now the norm for most, began in 1991. Other elements have been remarkably durable. Today’s 1040 form would be recognizable to a taxpayer in 1914, when it was first introduced.
Not all of the changes have been planned. The past couple years haven’t seen the April deadline as the final word. Disruptions caused by the pandemic led the federal government to extend deadlines in both 2020 and 2021. But there’s little sign of such an act this year, as things begin to return to more traditional schedules. That means people have a little more than a week to get moving on the process this year.
Aside from the question of funding for essential services, there’s another reason we urge people to make sure they file. There are questions and varying estimates of what goes unpaid every year, but every estimate says it’s a very significant figure. It’s something governments have to take into consideration when setting rates, which are then subject to considerable debate. Proper filing and payment would go a long way toward creating clarity on just what level of tax revenue is really needed.
Again, we know this isn’t anyone’s favorite subject. No one enjoys handing over their hard-earned money to the government. But it’s necessary to keep our society functioning at the level people wish.
There’s still some time, but make sure you get your taxes filed. It’s the responsible thing to do.