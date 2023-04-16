We know it’s no one’s favorite thing to do, but taxes are due. Please make sure you have yours filed.
This isn’t just about the fact failing to pay your taxes can lead to financial penalties or even criminal charges. This is about ensuring the services we all depend on are available. The taxes we pay cover infrastructure, like the roads and bridges we drive on every day, for national defense and the parks at the national, state and local levels that we all enjoy.
Waiting until the last minute isn’t unusual. The Associated Press reported that about a quarter of Americans “wait until the last minute” for filing. That isn’t a problem if your schedule works out the way you expect, but the closer you cut it the less margin you have for surprise.
This year there’s an interesting proposal being batted about. The IRS has been instructed to look at how it could create a new system for Americans to use. This new approach would be electronic, allowing the vast majority of Americans to file their taxes for free.
We have to admit we find the idea attractive. There’s something that doesn’t sit quite right with the idea that you have to pay someone in order to pay the government. We understand the reality — some people need expert advice due to complexities in their finances — but most people don’t have financial situations that are nearly that demanding.
We’re not surprised that the idea has opposition, either. Tax preparation is big business. There’s a lot of money to be made in it. And it’s worth remembering that, when you pay someone to do your taxes, you’re not really paying for the time your particular return takes. You’re paying for the time they took to become experts.
We’ll know more in about a month, when the IRS is supposed to release the first report on such a system. Once that hits, we expect the volume of the debate to rise substantially.
While there are myriad questions to answer, easier filing would quite likely reduce the number of people who simply skip paying their taxes. That, in turn, would raise the amount of money in state and federal coffers.
We think such a system could well have another benefit. Assuming the system has the proper safeguards and programming, it could allow the IRS to focus its resources more on examining the returns that do require expert advice. That includes those from mega-rich individuals and major corporations. They have the resources to game the system. It’s reasonable to arm the IRS with the resources to better spot chicanery.
The devil, though, is in the details. And right now we don’t have the details to examine.
Where does that leave everyone? Well, for the moment it puts us in a situation not too dissimilar to what we see every April. For Wisconsin residents, it means a slow, stop-and-go progression into spring, punctuated with at least the very loud thinking of words we won’t print here as people total up what they owe the government.
It’s well worth remembering, too, that this isn’t a new issue. The Constitution itself proclaims the federal government’s ability to levy taxes. And one of the first major tests of the new government, the Whiskey Rebellion, was over the issue of Congress creating a tax.
So it’s that time again. We won’t ask you to grin and bear it, but we do ask you to make sure that you get your taxes done.