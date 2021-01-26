Last week’s unanticipated break for Chippewa Valley Technical College should be a wakeup call for everyone. Our society’s increasing dependence on technology also means we have an increasing vulnerability.
There’s one point we need to make clear from the start. We’re not suggesting that people try to unwind the bonds between daily life and technology. That genie is long out of the bottle, and it’s not going back in. A Luddite position advocating the abandonment of technology is indefensible on common sense grounds.
What is defensible, in fact essential, is that people need to be conscious of steps they can take to protect their online security and accounts. This goes beyond using antivirus software and using something other than “1234” as a password. There’s a need to take the time to become truly versed in how you’re using technology and how to identify red flags before they become major issues.
We’re disappointed that CVTC has not been more transparent about what happened last week. The school was slow to publicly admit anything was amiss, only releasing a statement when asked instead of getting ahead of the news by announcing it. And it still has not defined the problem beyond the vague description of it as a “network outage.”
Questions remain. It’s unclear whether the disruption was due to an overt attack on the school’s network or if the cause was something more benign. By allowing such questions to remain, the school missed a good opportunity to build trust and credibility.
While we cannot say with certainty what knocked CVTC offline, we can say it’s hardly the first major organization to be hampered by technology failures. It won’t be the last, either. Even systems that were, until very recently, resistant to failures are being integrated into networks. The increasing use of VOIP phone systems is an example.
The increasingly connected lives we lead through technology means a greater need for us to develop a degree of technical savvy. We have to know basic steps to protect ourselves and our devices.
There’s also a need for changes to some established practices. Some experts now recommend use of a pass phrase, something people can easily remember but is long enough to resist brute force attacks, rather than a password. It’s a simple change, but one that can enhance online security.
What we cannot protect against as individuals are the increasingly sophisticated attacks on networks launched by state actors. Late last year federal departments were targeted by a cyber attack on a truly massive scale. U.S. intelligence has linked the attack to Russia, which has shown both the technical ability and willingness to initiate such events.
This latest attack used a different approach than others, one that indicates greater subtlety and is alarmingly difficult to defend against. The hackers embedded their programs in a legitimate system update sent by a software company.
It’s not reasonable to ask individuals, or even the majority of companies, to be able to defend against such a sophisticated attack. While the U.S. has not announced a response, it wouldn’t be surprising to see one launched in the coming months. The possibility has some talking about cyberwarfare going hot, with increasing efforts by nations to compromise each other’s’ systems.
Where does that leave people and businesses? Unsatisfying as it is, there’s no good answer. It depends on many factors. How far are hackers willing to go? What specific targets do they have? It might be expected that hacking by a nation would largely take aim at governmental systems, but there’s no guarantee. And if there’s one thing that the history of technology shows, it’s that tools developed by one entity will eventually be adopted by others.
All of that brings us back to our original point. There’s clear value in businesses and individuals investing the time and effort to make themselves harder targets online. Use the tools you can to keep a close eye on accounts. Use some common sense online. That includes keeping antivirus software installed and up to date.
Risks for disruption aren’t going away. Technology will most likely continue to creep into our lives in new ways, and we’re going to have to find ways to adapt both to the technology and to the risk.
CVTC’s issue last week won’t be the last time we see something along those lines. But learning lessons now is our best defense.