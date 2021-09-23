We couldn’t let the week end without taking note of the recent donation announced by PESI to local law enforcement. A remarkably generous donation of nearly $1 million will fund body cameras for Eau Claire police, the county sheriff’s deputies and jail staff, and cover the annual costs through 2025. It will also replace vehicle-mounted camera equipment and those in police interview rooms.
It’s a stunning step in the right direction for law enforcement and the public alike.
Sheriff Ron Cramer said he had favored the idea of body cameras, but never could quite make the finances work. It’s not just the cost of the cameras, but for storing the video they capture. The dollars add up quickly.
The attraction of the cameras is obvious, though. While they are often pushed as a way to ensure accountability for law enforcement, they provide a layer of objectivity for everyone. Their use in communities nationwide has both uncovered unconscionable acts of abuse and refuted unfair accusations against officers.
Eau Claire Police Chief Matt Rokus said officers will use the cameras during traffic stops and calls for service. Their use while officers investigate crimes will provide investigators and attorneys the opportunity to see the scenes in situ, before evidence is moved for collection. Above all, they should serve as a reminder to both officers and those they encounter that their actions are under scrutiny.
Rokus hit the nail on the head when he said the public’s confidence “in the legitimacy of our actions is absolutely necessary.” And the cameras should help.
Of course, the value of a camera is limited to times when it is recording. That’s the weakest point in the system, and one we hope both Rokus and Cramer emphasize heavily to those in their departments. Encounters with the public must be recorded. And any effort to hide or withhold such video, as in the cases under investigation in Louisiana, must be dealt with severely.
The videos also need to, as a rule, be accessible to the public. Rokus has said people will be able to file requests to view camera footage in much the same way as they can now seek written reports. We hope that holds. Public access is essential to the trust Rokus’ comments seek to establish.
There’s another factor here that’s easy to overlook, but no less important than the cameras themselves: the funding buys time.
As we noted, the donation will cover annual costs through 2025. The cameras worn by officers cannot go dark then. But, over the first couple years, the city and county should be able to get a good idea of what the ongoing costs will be. They should have time to prepare for their takeover of those costs. It means there is an increase in demand within their budgets on the horizon, but not one that will arrive unexpectedly.
The arrival of body cameras and updated equipment for patrol vehicles is good news for both law enforcement in Eau Claire and for residents in the area. And both owe thanks to PESI for making it happen.
• • •
There’s one other thing before we go for the week. This weekend marks the return of the Eau Claire Marathon.
Most of us will never run a marathon or, frankly, even attempt one. It’s a remarkable act of physical endurance. We’re glad to see the event return this weekend.
There are changes to the event due to the ongoing pandemic. Staggered start times and other adjustments were probably inevitable. The crowds won’t be the same, most likely.
If you live along the route, it would be nice to see people show support. We don’t expect folks to stand on their lawns and clap for hours, but if you happen to see the runners give them a wave. We all know athletes can use encouragement while competing.
And, if your route driving somewhere overlaps with the race routes anywhere, be careful. Don’t let the celebration of the marathon’s return to Eau Claire become a tragedy.
Good luck to those running. May you finish safely and without injury.