Today’s commemorations of the contributions veterans have made to our society is a welcome coda to the week. With the seemingly endless bickering that led into — and sometimes past — Tuesday’s elections, the chance to be able to shift focus and thank those who have served in our nation’s armed forces is welcome.

By way of a quick reminder, a lot of people confuse Memorial Day and Veterans’ Day. Broadly speaking, the former honors those who fell in service while Veterans’ Day thanks those who are still with us.