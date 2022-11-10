Today’s commemorations of the contributions veterans have made to our society is a welcome coda to the week. With the seemingly endless bickering that led into — and sometimes past — Tuesday’s elections, the chance to be able to shift focus and thank those who have served in our nation’s armed forces is welcome.
By way of a quick reminder, a lot of people confuse Memorial Day and Veterans’ Day. Broadly speaking, the former honors those who fell in service while Veterans’ Day thanks those who are still with us.
The holiday began as a way to mark the end of World War I, which ended on Nov. 11, 1918. It was, by some distance, the biggest conflict the United States had ever been involved with, though the scale for American forces was not a match for the Civil War some 50-odd years earlier.
Americans faced an unfamiliar step during World War I: a draft. Such practices had been in place in European states for generations, but compulsory military service was largely unknown in the U.S. There were riots against the draft during the Civil War, and the nation had long relied on volunteers to fill out a military much smaller than what most peers fielded during peacetime.
And, from the perspective of other nations at the time, why shouldn’t service be compulsory? Conscription dates back millennia, with Babylon known to have used the practice. In 18th Century Russia conscription was theoretically for life, but was reduced to 25 years in 1793. The figure declined through the rest of the imperial era, but remained a sore spot for families.
The United States took the view that conscription undermines the concept of service. If you’re being forced into an act, it’s not something that you’re giving the nation of your own volition. Even those comparatively rare periods in which the U.S. resorted to a draft have been brief, with the last conscripts called into the armed forces nearly a half-century ago.
Look at how that approach contrasts with the steps rival nations have taken to keep pace. Russia has continued the Soviet-era approach of requiring military service. China relies on drafting soldiers, too. Conscription grants those nations large numbers, but numbers are no guarantee of victory. Just ask Ukraine.
Since World War II and the passage of the GI Bill, service in the United States has become a path toward a more secure future for many. Members of the armed forces have used those benefits to achieve college degrees that would likely have been out of reach otherwise, thus increasing their ability to contribute as civilians. They have, in many cases, turned their time in uniform into a springboard for themselves and their families.
Lest that fact tempt people to think their service was entirely selfish, let’s remember that the people in the United States’ military are, by definition, at risk. If there is an attack, they’re going to be called upon to respond. And, while combat is clearly the most dangerous possibility, training with modern weapons is neither easy nor safe.
While in uniform, people sacrifice much of themselves. They surrender autonomy for orders. The skills they gain may pay well in the civilian world, but that’s not the case for them until they muster out. Putting on the uniform will always entail self-sacrifice, and the fact Americans do that willingly remains good reason for praise.
There are a number of events being held throughout the region today. Some are public. Others are private commemorations. They range from breakfasts to memorial dedications, and take place at locations from schools to nursing homes.
Those commemorations and opportunities to offer thanks are appropriate. Service does not create perfect people. But it does give imperfect people the opportunity to become something more than themselves, to represent something greater. And, when their service is done, the vast majority carries some of that with them back into their private lives.
So we’re happy today to join our voice to those thanking those who have served in the United States’ armed forces. Your service is remembered, and we are grateful.