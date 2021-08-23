The past week or two has been big for sports fans. We’ve seen the seasons wrap up for teams in the Chippewa River Baseball League, which returned strong after COVID obliterated the 2020 season. Eau Claire’s Babe Ruth teams played well at their respective world series.
It wasn’t just baseball. Bateaux FC repeated as WPASL champions. High school teams have gotten started on the fall sports slate. Regis’ upset opening win was a highlight for week one.
In short, this is a good time to be a sports fan in the Chippewa Valley.
It has all been a welcome change from the chaos that prevailed last year at this time. There was the will-they-won’t-they of the high school football season, the scramble to rearrange schedules after the summer was repeatedly disrupted. It’s true the spread of the Delta variant has reintroduced an unwelcome note of uncertainty. But, barring significant outbreaks on teams, most players, coaches and parents can have considerably more confidence in the schedule than they did 12 months ago.
In fact, the 2021 summer seasons can be called a success almost without regard to teams’ records. When the Express returned to Carson Park at the beginning of the season, it was just good to see them back where they belonged. The season wasn’t what fans and players hoped, but it was at least baseball in a place that has long drawn fans in Eau Claire.
The fun even extended into pro sports, where the Bucks ended the franchise’s long wait for another title and the Brewers look poised to make a run at the postseason.
None of this is, of course, the most important news in the region. Sports are something people take seriously but, in the end, most people realize that it’s rarely a life-or-death situation. There’s certainly nothing like the weight the Afghan women’s national soccer team is feeling right now, with players being advised to burn their jerseys and memorabilia in the wake of the Taliban’s takeover.
But that does not rob sports of an important place in people’s lives. It’s part of how communities identify themselves. It’s part of how people define themselves within their communities.
At their best, sports help shape people by incorporating the ideals of fair play and sportsmanship. They can teach how to handle disappointment — even the best teams lose occasionally — and how to be gracious in victory. At their best, sports bring people together in a way that’s hard for other activities and interests to do.
And, of course, many of us played sports at one point or another. Watching and cheering now connects us to our own past, when we were the ones on the field. It often doesn’t feel that long ago, no matter how frequently stiff joints may remind us otherwise.
We enjoyed covering the region’s sports this summer and playing some role in helping people keep track of how their teams were doing. It’s part of what makes a community paper a community paper, and it’s something we strive to do well. We continue to experiment with new ways to provide quality coverage, as with the incorporation of the fall football preview into the sports section in last Thursday’s paper.
The ending of the local baseball seasons is a natural moment to pause. The Chippewa Valley loves the sport, and we’d be surprised if a fair number of people weren’t watching the Little League World Series — among the sport’s best examples of pure joy in the game — on television.
This hasn’t been a normal summer. It won’t be a normal fall. Not by a long shot. We’re closer, certainly, but not there yet. As the calendar shifts to fall seasons there are a lot of questions. There has been a slight uptick in COVID vaccinations over the past few weeks, something we hope will continue now that the Pfizer vaccine has won full approval. Vaccination remains our best way out of the pandemic and the uncertainty it brings.
But that’s not really what we wanted to talk about today. For a moment we just wanted to thank those who left it all on the field this summer. The people who gave us reason to cheer. It was fun. Let’s do it again next season.