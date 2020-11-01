The finish line of this seemingly endless election is in sight. While we may not have an answer on who the next occupant of the White House is by the time we go to bed tomorrow, Election Day will be over.
We want to say one thing to Wisconsin voters: Thank you.
Wisconsin residents took advantage of early voting options to turn out in significant numbers. Data from the Associated Press shows Wisconsin’s early ballots are already more than 126 percent of what they were four years ago. The final tally will almost certainly be higher.
There are several factors in play. The pandemic is most certainly one. People who were concerned about the potential of a crush on Election Day, something that could still play out even with the elevated early voting, cast ballots to ensure they would not have to deal with the crowds.
That move was particularly important for the elderly and those who have underlying conditions that render them more vulnerable to COVID complications. Each early ballot was one fewer voter who could potentially bring the virus to the polls or leave with it. With Wisconsin’s numbers continuing to climb, every little bit is important.
People also recognized the importance of the election, particularly the presidential vote. A few days ago we pointed out how the malaise about national politics has broken in recent years. While the tenor could certainly stand to be improved, the engagement is good to see. We only have a representative government if Americans choose to vote.
The next several days will, inevitably, be tense for those who have committed themselves to supporting a candidate. Rarely in American history have supporters of two major parties both been so convinced that a single election holds so much importance.
It’s hard to see history’s turning points when you’re living through them. Events people thought at one point would be chapters in our nation’s history turn out to be footnotes. There was a scramble in the days after President Bill Clinton’s 1998 impeachment to update new editions of high school textbooks. Today, the impeachment reads as a nonevent compared to later events.
The opposite is true as well. Virtually no one noticed in 1996 when Osama bin Laden issued a fatwa in 1996 declaring war on the United States. A similar declaration two years later also went mostly unnoticed. It is tempting to wonder what might have happened differently had more people been paying closer attention.
It sure feels like a turning point right now. We’ll know in a couple decades.
There’s one thing that we can say without fear of this history book concluding differently. The American tradition of quadrennial elections for the presidency continues to endure remarkably well. Tensions, riots, a civil war and, now, a pandemic have all prompted conspiracy theorists to suggest the elections would be postponed or canceled. That hasn’t happened.
Every four years we go to the polls. Every four years we vote. Every four years the presidents of our country must submit themselves to the voters.
By casting ballots, whether in person on Nov. 3, maneuvering Eau Claire’s drive through voting, or sending absentee ballots back by mail, area residents took the time to exercise a right purchased with blood. They defended an essential element of our nation’s governance.
It is easy to forget how easily such rights can be lost, especially when they have been with us for so long. But voting remains an act of faith in both the power of the individual to have a voice and in our nation’s ability to be governed by its people collectively.
To those who cast ballots, thank you.
To those who have not, tomorrow’s your day.