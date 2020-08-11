The pieces for this November’s general election are pretty much in place now. The only major remaining decision is the vice-presidential pick for presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden, and that’s expected at any time.
Tuesday’s primary mostly filled in the blanks for the November ballot. If you haven’t been paying attention so far, you need to start now.
It seems like every election includes at least one candidate proclaiming the vote “the most important election of our lifetimes.” It’s a tired phrase, one that’s easy to question. There’s no way to quantify it, and the reality is that it’s most often said by the challenger in any given race.
But there’s some real truth to it, if you step back and take a broader view. We aren’t guaranteed an election beyond the one we take part in now. Yes, the laws we live under lay out a schedule that can be projected out into the future for quite some time. But there’s a difference between planning and reality.
It’s unlikely that voters in Venezuela, for example, realized the election in 1998 that sent Hugo Chavez to the presidency would be the last to be relatively free of political interference. The same can be said of other votes in other countries over the decades. Democratic representation and governance can and does fail, and must be protected.
We don’t believe our country is in imminent danger of such an outcome. The United States has some advantages that many of those other nations lacked. The electoral norms are deeply rooted. They have been the standard for numerous generations. That lends a certain resilience.
Those elected to office have also shown a general distaste for changes to the fundamental principle of free, fair and predictable election days. President Donald Trump’s tweet suggesting the November election be shifted was quickly rejected by politicians of all stripes. Regardless of whether you believe the tweet was in earnest or jest, the response was clear.
With the primaries finished, the die is cast. It’s time to get serious about the upcoming election.
There’s a good opportunity coming up later this month when the League of Women Voters of the Greater Chippewa valley hosts a voter forum. The event “Casting Your Vote in Wisconsin ̶ Get Ready!” is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 25. It’s scheduled to cover issues running from the basics of absentee voting and ballot security to changes in voting protocols.
The session will allow for questions, and it’s a chance to make sure you understand your options when it comes to casting your ballot. A link to the session will be posted on the League’s website, lwv-gcv.org, on Aug. 25.
Refreshing yourself on some of the basics is never a bad idea, and that’s especially true in these very unusual times. We suspect there are a fair number of people who may choose absentee ballots this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic who haven’t done so in prior elections. Catching up on how to do that before the deadline approaches is definitely a smart move.
There’s still time for people to learn and catch up on what we need to know before the November election, but there’s less than people might think. There are fewer than 90 days left. And, with everything life throws at people under normal circumstances, that leaves little time for procrastination.
So, as we said last week, please take the time to educate yourselves on the processes and candidates. We won’t resort to the cliché about this being the most important election, but every single one is precious. Don’t take it for granted.