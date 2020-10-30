Donald Trump’s accomplishments in his first term have made the case for his re-election Tuesday.
There has been an awakening in America since Trump’s win. There is more skepticism in what we hear from politicians, what we read in national newspapers and what we view on television, on social media, and other national news outlets. We don’t trust politicians and are researching candidates ourselves like never before. We don’t trust thinly sourced stories or stories filled with unnamed sources. We are speaking more and more.
Trump supports law and order, he supports our military and first responders, he believes in a strong border wall. He believes in small business and makes most of his decisions based on businesses. His America-first approach to international relations isn’t always popular but consistent.
Since becoming president, Trump has appointed three Supreme Court justices and 202 federal judges. It’s an above-average figure for presidents, though not quite a record. The First Step Act was also enacted during his tenure, providing for sweeping criminal justice reform.
Under the Trump administration, the United States maintained its position as the largest producer of crude oil in the world and, in 2019, the nation became an energy exporter for the first time since the 1950s. Agreements with the European Union help solidify that role.
America’s energy future is further assured through approval of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines. These arteries will help provide economical energy supplies to the United States while preserving jobs at multiple refineries.
Trump withdrew from the Trans-Pacific Partnership, which held the same job-killing potential as NAFTA did a generation before. He also reworked our nation’s partnerships with Canada and Mexico, ensuring the flaws in that Clinton-era pact were fixed. At the same time investment deals in Asian nations threatened by China’s bullying behavior were reached, notably a $12 billion pact with Vietnam.
The administration’s efforts to block China’s rapacious goals includes tariffs designed to end that nation’s forced transfer of technology, rampant intellectual property theft, and abusive trade practices.
On health care, the administration has led Operation Warp Speed, the unprecedented effort to create a vaccine to an entirely new virus in a remarkably short time. Several vaccines for COVID-19 are in late-stage testing, with approval possible before the end of this year.
Telehealth use is bringing care to regions that struggle to attract and retain doctors, while the VA Choice and VA Accountability acts ensure our veterans receive the standard of care they earned by serving the country. And more than $6 billion has been committed to the ongoing fight against opioid addiction nationally.
In the last few days, Sudan normalized relations with Israel, the latest in a series of Arab League countries to do so. That led to removal of Sudan from the U.S. list of state sponsors of terrorism, unblocking economic aid and investment. Trump said “at least five more” Arab states want peace with Israel.
This effort, along with his facilitation of the United Arab Emirates/Israel peace deal, has earned Trump three Nobel Peace Prize nominations.
Trump’s efforts have not always been without controversy, but the list of accomplishments is longer than critics might wish to admit. By strengthening the military, blocking China’s ambitions, and leadership on domestic issues make the case.
Donald Trump has earned four more years in the White House.