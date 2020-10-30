Joe Biden is not just a salve for a divided nation and a relentless pandemic, he has a detailed vision for the United States of America.
As president, Biden would bring a sense of calm to our politically fractured citizenry while also battling COVID-19 with common-sense approaches. That includes investing in next-generation testing and ramping up personal protective equipment production for future preparedness.
But Biden’s platform goes well beyond these hot-button issues.
Let’s look at taxes. Biden’s proposals include rolling back cuts in the corporate tax rate (though they would remain lower than four years ago) and raising the cap on the Social Security payroll tax for high-income earners which, Moody’s Analytics stated, would “put the Social Security trust fund on much sounder financial footing.”
Moody’s forecasts an economy under Biden in which lower- and middle-income households “are not materially impacted by the tax increases” and spending plans that would boost the nation’s real gross domestic product and, given a split Congress, create 13.6 million jobs in his first term.
“Even allowing for some variability in the accuracy of the economic modeling and underlying assumption that drive our analysis,” Moody’s reported, “we conclude that Biden’s economic proposals would result in a stronger U.S. economy.”
Let’s be honest: In the midst of a pandemic, whoever calls 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. home isn’t going to make much of dent in the deficit. With Biden spending on infrastructure, education, the social safety net and health care will provide an economic foundation for years to come and improve our quality of life. Increased health care spending would target the opioid crisis and rural needs, both significant issues in Wisconsin.
Goldman Sachs’ chief economist said “longer-term spending increases on infrastructure, climate, health care and education ... would at least match the likely longer-term tax increases on corporations and upper-income earners.”
National Security Leaders for Biden, comprised of nearly 800 generals, admirals and other former officials from both parties, endorsed Biden, as did The Lincoln Party, made up of what “60 Minutes” described as “a group of longtime Republican strategists.”
Recently, more than 300 military families joined forces to endorse Biden as a “man of integrity with lifelong record of public service and leadership” and a group of 20 Republican-appointed U.S. attorneys did the same. These collections of concerned citizens wouldn’t endorse a socialist, and fact-checking services have written volumes on the label’s inaccuracy. The New Hampshire Union Leader, a conservative newspaper, endorsed Biden; its first endorsement of a Democratic candidate in more than 100 years.
There is far more substance to Joe Biden than this space allows. He was born in Scranton, Pa., and moved to Claymont, Del., at the age of 10. He earned bachelor’s degrees in history and political science at the University of Delaware before getting a law degree at Syracuse University. At 29, Biden was one of the youngest ever elected to the U.S. Senate. Biden’s life experiences and his background — both his blue-collar origins and his experience with personal loss and tragedy — have led to understanding and empathy rather than a focus on maintaining a gilded heritage.
Biden will bring back civility among Americans and bipartisanship to politics, combat a virus that has slain a disproportionate number of Americans, sow the seeds for a growing economy and provide an experienced hand in foreign relations.