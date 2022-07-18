The potential talks between the Eau Claire school board and the city aren’t a bad idea. There’s reason to think having a referendum on the ballot from each would hurt the chances for passing either, regardless of how strong a case they make.
But we’re getting concerned that both are taking their time engaging voters. The responses we see to our stories about the proposals suggest considerable public skepticism. While public comments, especially those made online, tend to give disproportionate weight to the noisy few, there has been a notable absence of defenders for either proposal.
There’s evidence of disconnect between officials and the public already. The school district has said it favors spending the potential revenues on buildings and similar needs. A survey suggests voters would rather see it go to students to support their learning and mental health. That means there’s either going to need to be a change of plans by the district, or a fairly intensive effort to sway residents.
Since neither the city nor the school district has formalized the language for a referendum, there’s time to figure out the purpose. There’s less than people think, though. The fall elections are less than four months away — 114 days, to be precise. A good number of votes will probably be cast earlier than that, given absentee voting trends.
In other words, it’s time to move fast.
The calendar argues for both the city and the school district to finalize their plans quickly. There’s another factor that suggests the same: until the proposals are concrete, neither of those bodies can effectively set the terms of the public discussion. Until there are proposals in writing, the public narrative will largely be that they’re asking for money without really knowing what they want it for.
The longer that impression is present, the longer the two governmental bodies go without explaining exactly what they want and exactly why they want it, the harder the sales pitch is going to be.
It’s impossible for either to mount an effective defense against criticism right now. There are no details to back up the positions. You can make the same fundamental case about those who are already declaring opposition, since they don’t have those details either. The problem is that the discussion can’t shift to the merits of the proposal until there’s an actual proposal. Until then, it’s about appearances only, and the city and school district aren’t going to win that argument.
There are, however, ways to engage the public as plans are put together. Explain the needs. Explain what the proposals could solve. Explain why a referendum is a better option than other possibilities. And repeat it frequently. If you discuss the referendum in a public venue at all, you must also discuss the case for it.
Such an approach at least avoids ceding the pre-proposal ground entirely. It avoids repeating the mistake the city made with the Niagara bottling plant proposal, in which a coherent explanation from officials lagged well behind vocal criticism.
If people think this sounds like we’re supporting either referendum, that’s a few steps ahead of where we are. We won’t voice support or opposition until we know a lot more about the details. We’re willing to wait and see what comes out of these discussions, because when we write an editorial about either referendum we have to make sure that we know what we’re talking about.
Right now, we’re not there yet. Right now, no one is. The purpose of this editorial is purely to urge officials to avoid waiting until it’s far too late to make their cases because public opinion is already hardened.
It’s remarkable in some ways that this needs to be said. The people making the decisions on their respective referenda have all run for office. They know what a campaign is and they’ve shown that they can handle one successfully.
This is a different type of campaign. It’s still about persuasion and building support. And, just like other campaigns, you’re in deep trouble when you allow opponents to define things.
So, by all means, communicate between the school district and the city. But don’t forget to communicate with voters as well.