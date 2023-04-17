A couple weeks ago, when the initial documents from the Eau Claire County DHS investigation were released, we wrote that it was clear there was a dysfunctional relationship among some of the departments involved.

That stance was based in part on the comments from La Crosse County DA Tim Gruenke. He wrote that he wasn’t confident of any charges holding up in front of a jury, but that the county’s interdepartmental relationships were “an environment lacking cooperation and transparency both within the levels of government and amongst the departments.”