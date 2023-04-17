A couple weeks ago, when the initial documents from the Eau Claire County DHS investigation were released, we wrote that it was clear there was a dysfunctional relationship among some of the departments involved.
That stance was based in part on the comments from La Crosse County DA Tim Gruenke. He wrote that he wasn’t confident of any charges holding up in front of a jury, but that the county’s interdepartmental relationships were “an environment lacking cooperation and transparency both within the levels of government and amongst the departments.”
In that editorial about two weeks ago, we focused on the need for county leadership to find ways to get its departments on the same page on more than just bookkeeping. To us resolution of the issues — or at least a reduction in the tensions — was a clear priority.
The new information about the price tag for all of this shows yet another reason county officials need to take it seriously. The county spent something in the neighborhood of $350,000 to cover the costs of outside attorneys and forensic accountants.
Some costs were inevitable, even if the forensic audit was done outside of a criminal investigation. We supported that step, in large part because it would have been a process that had much more public access to the information it uncovered. Such processes are always more transparent than a formal investigation by law enforcement, and for good reason.
Would those costs have been quite so high? That’s hard to answer. Certainly much of the information needed would have been similar. But other costs, like the investigators who were assigned to it, would not have been present.
The key lesson, though, must not be lost: dysfunction has a cost.
When departments fail to find ways to work together, that dysfunction costs trust. When departments fail to supervise their people properly, that dysfunction costs trust and money. When governments fail to resolve issues short of lengthy investigations, that dysfunction costs trust, money and time.
This is an expensive lesson for Eau Claire. But, if people are willing to draw the correct conclusions from it, this could also be a step forward into a less dysfunctional future.
We don’t believe any level of government ever experiences truly frictionless cooperation across all departments at all times. That’s fantasy. It’s utopian, and it’s worth pointing out that the word “utopia” literally translates as “no place.”
Improvement, on the other hand, isn’t a pipe dream. It’s not an unattainable goal. In fact, it’s a necessity. There can be no question people in county government need to improve the relationships they have with other departments and groups. There can be no question of the need to avoid the kind of mutual suspicions that so clearly formed a major part of the past couple years.
We’re not calling for perfection. We’re calling for people to work to improve things.
There is clear work to be done and it’s up to the people in leadership positions, both within the various county departments and with the county administration, to see that it is accomplished. With the report’s release, there will be no excuses left for maintaining the status quo among departments. To paraphrase Col. Sherman Potter in MASH, we’re not asking people to like each other. Just tolerate each other an awful lot.
The price tag for this process, which isn’t entirely finished just yet, isn’t the worst financial hit for a county government. But neither should the cost be dismissed, nor should the taxpayers be asked to foot future bills incurred by dysfunctional relationships in the future.