One of the questions newspapers routinely get is about story selection. It’s usually something along the lines of “How could you make room for that fluff when there are much bigger stories happening?”
The stories that draw those complaints are not, usually, those about the weightiest issues of the day. A piece on the implications of a cabinet pick’s views is fairly substantial. While people may not read the story, they don’t dispute its importance.
No, the stories that draw those complaints are like a few we had in over the past week. The story about the Menomonie man who set up an activity space so people would have something to do that got them outdoors during the winter, for example. It’s not earth-shattering news, but it does make a difference to the folks who have taken advantage of the work Jake Farrah did. It’s part of the life of the community.
The same can be said for the piece about the crappie fisherman who landed a monster muskie. Mason Phillips spent 46 minutes fighting the fish, and eventually brought up the 30-pound muskie for a few photos before releasing it. That story was one of the top draws on our website last week.
The features on Hank Aaron showed that people in the Chippewa Valley still value their connection to the baseball legend. And they should. Aaron’s comments always showed a fondness for the area, and it is still clearly reciprocated.
None of these stories was a deep investigative piece or a hard look at community issues. But there’s a place for such stories as well. Newspapers aim to tell people what’s happening in their communities, and what’s happening isn’t always hard news. Sometimes people just want to hear a true fish story or use a feature to spark their own memories. There’s a place for that, too.
It’s worth pointing out that none of these precludes hard news stories. We didn’t sacrifice any of the investigative pieces we have going in our newsroom to make space. We’ve been asking our Community Advisory Board for suggestions about those deeper dives into issues, and several of the responses are now being actively pursued. Last Friday’s newsroom meeting generated a couple other ideas that you should see in the coming weeks.
We’re getting ready to launch a new outdoors page as well. We know Wisconsin residents take pride in the opportunities the state’s varied landscapes provide. So we want to offer a place where that is celebrated, where we can put both entertainment and information together. You’ll see that roll out before too long.
What people don’t often realize is that the paper is something of a daily jigsaw puzzle for newsrooms. We know the basic shape. We know what ads are on what pages and usually have a pretty good idea of what local content we have to fill the remainder of the space. But there are always unknowns. We don’t know how many obituaries are coming, for example, until later in the day.
Obituaries have been volatile the past several months. The number we received rose by 20 percent from September to October. The number in November was 48 percent higher than it was the previous year. There were days when the obituaries took up space we thought we’d have for other stories. But they too are part of our role in reflecting events in the community. Every single one of them was the most important thing in the paper that day to the families involved.
A well-rounded paper isn’t one solely dedicated to the stories any one person wants to see. It requires a range that includes important news, good columns, strong photography and features that capture readers’ attention. We doubt any reader is ever interested in every single thing, but every single thing appeals to someone.
The goal today is, in most respects, the same as it was for editors and reporters in decades past. We want our paper to be a reflection of the community it serves. We want it to deal with important issues and those that appeal to a broad audience. With the addition of the internet, we want to be on top of breaking news, too. And it is always a work in progress.
Reporters and editors do this job because they care about the community. So do the ad reps who talk to local businesses about buying space in the paper and the carriers who make sure the day’s edition is at your home. It’s a team effort, and always will be.
We’re proud to serve the Chippewa Valley, and we’re grateful to our readers. We’ll keep putting together our daily jigsaw puzzle so you can keep up to date on your communities.