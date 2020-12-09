Wisconsin’s new COVID cases have declined from their high a couple weeks ago. While there isn’t enough to say the pandemic’s latest surge is retreating, the percentage of tests coming back positive is also down from its peak. That’s encouraging.
Unlike past surges, northwestern Wisconsin got hit hard this time. In seven weeks from the middle of October through the end of November Eau Claire County alone saw an increase of more than 5,000 cases. That’s slightly less than twice the number of cases that had accumulated in the preceding seven months.
Hospitals throughout the Chippewa Valley were strained to the breaking point. The number of fatalities rose, but area hospitals still did outstanding work.
Our community and our nation owe those who have worked so hard to preserve life and health during this crisis an immense debt of gratitude.
We know it has been said before, and by people who could put it in much more eloquent terms, but the ethic and courage shown by those who have fought for their patients’ lives is nothing less than heroic. We don’t use that term lightly, but we can think of no other way to describe what doctors and nurses have done in the face of a pandemic unlike anything seen in the past century.
Spending long hours caring for exceptionally sick people, knowing full well that you could be one of them if the precautions you take are breached, is heroic. Working shifts day after day, taking additional precautions when you arrive home instead of simply collapsing onto the couch or into bed, is heroic. We’ve heard accounts of people who worked in excess of 200 days straight because that’s what their community needed them to do. That’s heroism.
They did the work while they had no treatments guaranteed to help their patients. They did it even as people publicly called them liars and accused them of inflating risks for their own benefit. They worked as colleagues fell ill and, in some cases, died around them.
The effort has indeed been recognized. People in New York City went to their windows each evening when hospitals changed shifts and applauded. First responders in Eau Claire did something similar early this month.
Only now, almost a year after the virus first arrived in our country, are we able to go on anything resembling the offensive. Vaccination programs will soon offer a chance to pre-emptively intervene and prevent people from contracting the virus in the first place. But until those initiatives are spread widely, the work of health care professionals will continue. There’s light at the end of the tunnel, but that’s a very different thing than being out of it.
Events of this year will be long remembered. But the specific memories will, inevitably, fade. That’s part of moving on. Previous plagues ended. This one will, too.
We are a nation with a short memory. The gratitude we feel today will likely fade as vaccines push the virus back. Most believe that, by this time next year, the precautions we take without even thinking about it today could be set aside. Crowds will once again become a source of excitement rather than concern. Concerts, sporting events and other gatherings will return, and people will grumble once again about delays in the emergency room if they need treatment.
Fair? No. But it’s the way people are.
It’s important that we add our voice now to those saying thank you. It’s important that we all remember the work doctors and nurses are doing in this time, under remarkable strain and ever-present fear.
When this pandemic ends there will be people who owe their lives to those who cared for them in hospital rooms and intensive care units. There will be those who owe them the new memories they will make with loved ones for years to come.
So we say thank you. For the work you have done. For the work you will continue to do. For the sacrifice and strain you have endured.
Thank you.