It’s almost rare this time of year to find something non-political in our inbox. The volume of emails from various campaigns, usually begging for money, is staggering. And much of it is as inane as you probably think it is.
That’s why an email this week from the Rhinelander Area Chamber of Commerce stuck out a little bit. For once we weren’t being asked to wade into the mudslinging of a campaign, but to take note of the outcome for one.
Rhinelander High School topped schools from around the nation in a poll for the best high school mascot sponsored by SBLive Sports. The Hodag competed in a 12-school final after it emerged from the mythical beast division.
For the uninitiated, a hodag sounds like something you might get from an out-of-control DNA splicing laboratory. A frog’s head with the grin of an elephant, with huge claws on its short legs. The back, apparently, derived from a dinosaur, while its tail had sharp spikes. Today’s versions generally sport impressive fangs, as well.
The names for the other finalists covered a wide range. Not every school went for intimidation with their mascots (looking at you, Poca Dots), and some might have read H.G. Wells a couple times too often. (The Mars Fightin’ Planets? Really?).
Rhinelander polled more than 62.5 percent of the vote in its opening round, easily topping the Wyverns from Connecticut and Kentucky. The reference to Paul Bunyan in the description of a hodag could have helped.
Somehow, the mascot did even better in the final. It topped 63 percent of the ballots, mashing the Shelley (Idaho) Russets.
The sports website said word of mouth in Wisconsin probably made the difference. Wisconsin media outlets caught wind of the competition and let people know what was going on. Wisconsinites took it from there.
Lauren Sackett, the chamber’s executive director, called the hodag “a symbol of our community,” in a release celebrating the win.
“(The hodag is) a legend that’s been part of who we are for more than 130 years,” she said. “And he represents the legendary future we have, where we continue growing our community as a place people are proud to live and visit.”
This may not have been a win for Wisconsin on the scale of, say, a Rose Bowl victory, but this really does feel like a win for the state. Everyone in Wisconsin — or at least everyone who has been here more than a couple years — has heard of the hodag. It’s a legend the state embraces and that feels like a distinctively Wisconsin creature.
The 291,000 vote tally, 183,455 of which went to the hodag, couldn’t have come from Rhinelander alone. Wisconsin residents saw the chance to take something from our state and put it right at the tip, and they took it. This wasn’t, in most cases, their school. But it was something to which they felt a connection.
And that’s what made this stand out at this moment. At a time when we’re as divided as we’ve been in who knows how long, people recognized something that we can generally agree on. No one was asking whether the hodag was a Republican or Democrat, or if it had cast a ballot yet. Politics wasn’t a factor and shouldn’t have been. This was simply a celebration of a unique piece of Wisconsin tradition.
No, we’re not naïve enough to think things like this will heal the very real rifts in our society. That’s not the way it works. But it is encouraging to see people remember that not every single issue has to be a point of vicious contention. There’s space for other issues and, if people will look around once in a while, there’s quite a lot of it.
For now, we’re inclined to savor a moment that doesn’t seemingly carry the weight of generations yet to come. This isn’t a heavy-duty issue, and this isn’t a particularly serious editorial. We made a point in the last couple paragraphs, but it’s not like this was something that we debated long and hard before writing, either.
For now, we’re just happy to say “All hail the hodag,” and enjoy a bit of silliness.