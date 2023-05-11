Is there anything more Wisconsin than the road trip a Ripon woman is taking this month? Whit Meza is riding her Harley to every single Kwik Trip location in the state. The chain said she plans to ride about 14 hours per day for 11 days.
There are certainly other convenience store chains in the state, but Wisconsin has a particular affinity for Kwik Trips. And it has a strong local connection.
The first location was founded right here in Eau Claire in 1965. The headquarters moved to La Crosse in 1973. Today, it has locations in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa and Illinois. It’s a regional name, if not yet a national one.
But Meza’s ride certainly is. Harley-Davidson remains based in Milwaukee, where it was founded in 1903. It’s indisputably the biggest name in motorcycles in the U.S. Annual revenue now tops $4.5 billion worldwide. Not bad for a business that literally started out in borrowed space in a machine shop before upgrading to a shed.
With a combination like that, we wouldn’t be the least surprised if both Meza and her motorcycle were being fueled by cheese curds during the trip.
Most of the country knows Wisconsin for just a couple things. They’ll think of cheese, of course. They might have tuned in for the Aaron Rodgers drama (though that’s New York’s headache, now). But those who live here know there’s a lot more to offer.
Let’s start with the folks who were here first. Wisconsin has a significant native population in comparison to other Midwestern states. That’s an opportunity. Learning about other people and other cultures creates understanding, and we can think of few better ways to start than learning about cultures whose Wisconsin roots go back millennia.
Carson Park in Eau Claire offers a window into more recent history, with the Wisconsin Logging Museum and Chippewa Valley Museum. The lumber industry in Wisconsin played a major part in the early days of westward migration. It’s worth knowing about more than Paul Bunyan, though, and the museums give the chance to see how people lived in logging camps.
Wisconsin doesn’t try to compete with Minnesota’s over-the-top claims about lakes, but it doesn’t have to. The opportunities here speak for themselves. Northwestern Wisconsin in particular has a gorgeous combination of forest and water. We don’t know of anyone who won’t find a place they’ll absolutely fall in love with, if they just get out and look.
Go a little further north and you’ll find yourself at the largest freshwater bodies in the world. Wisconsin borders a pair of Great Lakes. Big enough to influence weather patterns, the lakes are a stunning option whether you want to be on the water or keep your feet dry. And the Apostle Islands offer the chance to do both.
Wisconsin’s cities have their own attractions. When people think about Frank Lloyd Wright, they most often think about Falling Water. It’s his best-known construction. But Wright had strong Wisconsin ties and Taliesin in Spring Green was a key location for him.
The Midwest gets a bad rap nationally sometimes. We’re dismissed as “flyover country.” But we know better. Unlike what is found in coastal concrete canyons, our air is breathable. A tree growing in Brooklyn might be remarkable, but we’re used to seeing trees everywhere. And every now and then the sky puts on a nighttime show that’s impossible to beat when the aurora shines.
Kwik Trips and Harleys are iconic in Wisconsin. There’s a lot more, too. Sometimes we just need a reminder, someone like Whit Meza.