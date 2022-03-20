It’s hard to argue with the conclusion announced this past weekend that the war in Ukraine has become a war of attrition. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s apparent hopes for a swift victory have been dashed by remarkable Ukranian resistance and poor performance by the Russian military.
What has replaced the Russian plans is clearly a war designed to inflict as much pain, as much loss on Ukraine as possible. What purpose can attacks on shelters and civilian targets serve? But even if that leads to a formal surrender, it is exceptionally difficult to see how Russian troops, ground down by the price of victory, could hope to impose their country’s will on a nation that has shown the will and capacity to resist. At best, Russia can now hope for a long, bloody stalemate marked by hit-and-run attacks by a formidable Ukranian resistance.
There appears to have been another factor involved as well: Putin’s own tendency to conflate disagreement and disloyalty. Credible reports suggest that, prior to the invasion, Russian military and intelligence officials were too worried about Putin’s own response to deliver less than the most optimistic appraisals.
This wouldn’t be the first time a dictator made such a mistake. Far from it. Those who surround themselves only with people willing to praise their own genius and reflect their own beliefs eventually become blind to the world, unable to distinguish between reality and their own limits. It is, in fact, a remarkably consistent pattern for those who rule by crushing all opposition.
The same risk exists in democratic states, though usually to a lesser degree. The very nature of a pluralistic society confronts those who hold power with views not their own. It has often had a way of breaking echo chambers.
That tendency is at risk today. It’s easy, and tempting, to listen only to those views with which you agree. It’s simple enough to set yourself up with access only to those views. The death of cable news, which has been supplanted by talking heads who refuse to distinguish between fact and opinion, began the process.
The parallel rise of social media algorithms that serve up more and more of the same has arguably been more toxic. Studies suggest those algorithms quickly direct people who consume partisan content to content representing the extremes on both sides, with predictable results.
It’s not surprising given how our minds often work. Being confronted is uncomfortable. Encountering views with which we disagree requires more work on our parts. Avoidance, surrounding ourselves only that which already conforms to our views, is a very human reaction.
But it’s also dangerous.
American history’s greatest achievements have come not from the fringes of our political realm, but from the far greater numbers who will find ideas and incorporate them into more mainstream approaches. Fringe parties have generally been broken when major parties adopted just enough of their views to peel away voters, bringing them back into more centrist parties.
Breaking out of our self-imposed walled gardens, where we hear only what we want and think only thoughts we have thought before, is essential. It is how we grow. It is how we progress. It may not be comfortable, but little that is truly worth doing is.
The American response to Russian aggression against Ukraine has not been unanimous, but it is as close as we have come to a truly united response in quite some time. There is remarkably broad support for continuing efforts to supply the Ukranian military with the weapons it needs to continue the fight. There has been exceptional pressure on American companies to end operations in Russia, and that pressure has led to the withdrawal of iconic companies like McDonalds and Coca-Cola.
We don’t expect such a sudden and dramatic shift in Americans’ political views of one another. But it’s worth noting how people, confronted with an event across the world that was presented to them through dramatically different lenses, largely reached the same conclusions. Tempting as it has been in recent years to think otherwise, we remain more alike than different.
What we hope is that some will recognize that, and re-engage with ideas outside their comfort zones. It’s something we all need to do.