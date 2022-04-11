Outcomes for most of the offices filled in last week’s election were clear within a few hours of polls closing. That’s nothing new. More often than not the outcome is clear even from the preliminary count.
But there are always those handful of cases in which it’s just too close to call, races in which a small handful of ballots separate candidates. Wisconsin law spells out the next steps, and we’re going to take a look at that today.
This isn’t an editorial in which we’re taking a stance on an issue. It’s a different approach, an attempt to offer a window into a part of elections most of us don’t understand very well. Despite all the discussion over the past couple years, the formal process of working through a close election in this state has gotten less attention than it probably deserves.
Recounts are, unsurprisingly, the first step. Wisconsin makes it pretty easy for people to seek a recount of the votes, but there are limits. Candidates who seek a recount must be within 40 votes if there were fewer than 4,000 votes cast, or within 1% of the total if there are more than 4,000 votes cast.
Voters can seek recounts, too. Wisconsin statutes say any elector “who voted upon any referendum question at any election may petition for a recount.” The petition must await formal canvassing of the election, and must be filed within three business days of that event.
In exceptionally close elections, where the margin is fewer than 10 votes or no more than 0.25% of all votes cast, the fees for a recount are waived. And petitions seeking recounts may be withdrawn.
It’s not a random process, in other words. The state lays out exactly how close votes are handled and how the people involved can seek clarity. And those processes come into play somewhere in the state just about every time there’s an election.
Even with all that preparation, there’s still the possibility that random chance determines the outcome. That’s the case when there’s a tie.
Ties are rare, of course. But they’re theoretically possible in just about every vote. The means for resolving ties vary considerably. Some states hold a new election or a runoff. Others allow their legislatures to decide. In Montana, the governor makes the call. Idaho breaks ties with a coin toss held before the secretary of state.
Wisconsin? Well, this is one of 26 states in which the law determines tiebreakers by lot.
Who exactly draws the lot depends on the situation. If the tied candidates are all present and wish to do so, they can draw for themselves. If a candidate is absent or doesn’t want to draw, then the board of canvassers “shall appoint a competent person to draw, and upon the results declare and certify the winner.”
There was at least one case in which these provisions were used this month. A race in Delafield saw an aldermanic district end in a tie. The winner’s name was drawn from a box. The tie, in that case, went to the challenger. Neither candidate sounded all that happy about the outcome but, as the incumbent said, “It’s what we’ve got.”
So, yes, it’s rare but there is a chance an elected official can be put into office by drawing a high card or avoiding a short straw. Frankly, we’re glad those are rare cases. We’ve all seen the wild theories that grow up in close votes. Imagine the stories that would be spun in an actual tie.
But that’s why every vote really does matter. That’s why campaigns work so hard to turn out their support, and why we encourage people to vote. After all that work, after all the effort, it seems a pity to have the ending decided in such an anticlimactic way.