If you’re a certain age, you probably remember watching "Schoolhouse Rock" on Saturday mornings in between the cartoons.
Yes, the clips were almost always cheesy. The animation was often in that peculiarly American style that could only be produced in the 1970s. The songs were, at best, hokey. They also got stuck in your head as effectively as anything ever written.
There aren’t many people who watched Saturday morning television between 1973 and 1984 — the series’ original air dates — who won’t immediately recognize the reference to “Conjunction Junction,” or a morose scroll singing “I’m just a bill.” The shorts were weird, oddly catchy and managed to merge entertainment with genuine education.
They’re worth a review today.
There have been plenty of pundits talking about the gap between the political left and right in our country. A number of them have pointed out that there’s little agreement on even the meaning of words. Tribalism has twisted the meaning of the language itself in some cases.
What, you could reasonably ask, is the connection between today’s ongoing bitterness and "Schoolhouse Rock"? A fair number of them dealt with basic questions of civics, a subject we would do well to review as a nation.
It’s hard to summarize the basics of the constitutional division of powers between the legislative, executive and judicial branches faster than “Three Ring Government” did. But today we see little real understanding of the branches’ roles. That occasionally goes for the very people who fill them.
Take the issue of executive orders. Designed as a means of allowing the president to instruct the executive branch he leads, they have evolved into a quasi-legislative end run around Congress. Presidents of both parties have used the orders in ways that challenge the exclusive power of Congress to legislate. The result is that the nation is whipsawed between interpretations whenever the party holding the Oval Office changes, and that’s not healthy.
Executive orders are not new. The American Bar Association notes that every president has issued at least one executive order. They are among the most expansive presidential powers. Again, the ABA’s description is instructive:
“Executive orders are not legislation; they require no approval from Congress, and Congress cannot simply overturn them. Congress may pass legislation that might make it difficult, or even impossible, to carry out the order, such as removing funding. Only a sitting U.S. President may overturn an existing executive order by issuing another executive order to that effect.”
It’s not surprising that the line between usurping Congress and legitimate directives to agencies in the executive branch often depends on the political stance of the observer. But it becomes much harder to have coherent discussions about the issue when people lack a basic understanding of what they are.
Productive debate depends on those involved having at least a joint understanding on the meanings of the terms at issue. When it comes to debates over government, we all need a solid foundation in how American governments are supposed to work.
That leads us back to the question of civics education, something "Schoolhouse Rock" did rather well. While civics education in schools is essential, it’s also important for adults to remember that reviews are not a bad thing. Brushing up on basics re-establishes knowledge and ensures that you’re on a better footing to discuss government.
The need to continue learning never really ends. None of us has the capacity to know everything, nor should we kid ourselves about the accuracy of our recall. We’re human. We make mistakes. But there is always the opportunity to return to a willingness to learn, to better understand issues, and that’s something this country badly needs at the moment.
Better civics education and understanding won’t end political debates. But it might give us the opportunity to find common ground in what fundamental terms mean. That, in turn, could offer the chance to take some of the heat out of our discussions, making them more likely to be productive.
It seems unlikely we’ll see something like "Schoolhouse Rock" on the air anytime soon. But they’re available online and worth revisiting.
And maybe they can help us restore a common political vocabulary.