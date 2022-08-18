Eau Claire residents have gotten used to major chain stores suing the city every year over the stores’ tax assessments. It’s clearly part of a financial strategy for the businesses. The news earlier this month that Walmart is suing Lake Hallie for the same reason raised eyebrows, and it made us think about an angle that is largely overlooked.
The suits in Eau Claire and Lake Hallie are a long way from the only ones. Ashland lowered Walmart’s property value by $150,000 in December 2021, after the company sued, cutting the tax bill by $28,000. In Ashland’s case, that meant shifting the bill to residents. Property valued at $100,000 costs about $32 per year more, according to the Ashland Daily Press.
The shifting costs aren’t a surprise. That’s the thing people probably think about when they hear of the lawsuits. What we think is being overlooked by the public is that it’s not just property owners footing that bill. Residents also pay for the cost of defending the suits.
Eau Claire used to use its own legal staff to defend the suits, but it’s now handled by the city’s insurance. Legal staff hired by Wisconsin Municipal Mutual Insurance Company are the ones handling the current claims by Walmart, Sam’s Club and Scheel’s.
Regardless of whether a city uses its own attorney or works through other means, defending a lawsuit takes time. And when it comes to attorneys, time is money. There’s a cost that comes with slapping down these suits, and that’s especially galling when the companies seem to know what they’re asking isn’t realistic.
This year’s suits in Eau Claire seek assessment reductions of between 31% and 49%. It’s worth noting that none of the companies has actually gotten a tax bill yet. That won’t happen until late 2022. This is a preemptive move.
History doesn’t suggest such deep reductions are warranted. Take the suits filed by Walmart for the bills from 2017 to 2019. If a court had found for the company, the tax bill would have been cut by as much as 56%. But the settlement in April 2020 was for a measly 4%.
When the current suits were filed, Eau Claire City Attorney Stephen Nick said the reductions were “unwarranted and would unfairly shift taxes to small businesses and residential taxpayers.” The scale of prior settlements suggest, when compared to the size sought in the initial filings, that he’s right.
While we’ve used three of the big box stores as examples in this editorial, it’s worth noting they aren’t alone in such suits. In early 2020, Eau Claire settled a similar lawsuit with Eau Claire East Motel. The company had claimed its value was as low as $1.6 million, while the city assessed it at $3.4 million. The final figure: $3.1 million.
We haven’t gotten figures from the city about how defending these suits affects insurance rates, but it’s exceptionally hard to believe there is no effect. For one, any insurance is going to take note when a client is routinely sued. And even if the cost associated with one suit are moderate, the cumulative effect if any sizable fraction of the insurance company’s 20 members face similar suits would rapidly add up.
We don’t blame companies for trying to lower their tax bills. It’s understandable. They’re in business to make money, and taxes have an effect on their bottom line.
But there has got to be a better way to handle this than time-consuming suits that stretch on for months — if not years — that make outlandish claims only to settle for a comparative pittance. When companies sue repeatedly, only to settle for far less than they sought, it makes us wonder whether the cases are actually about a given year’s taxes or if they’re aimed at bullying communities into lowering assessments in the future.
We’re not sure what the solution is, frankly. There has been talk of closing the legal loophole stores have used to support their suits, but expecting the state’s Legislature to act on it is a stretch. And we’re leery of changes that would eliminate the ability to turn to the courts given the way such laws can be twisted to shut out people they were never intended to apply to.
Just remember this: there are costs for everything. The receipt residents get for the bill includes the cost of the suit on top of any reductions.