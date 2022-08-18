Eau Claire residents have gotten used to major chain stores suing the city every year over the stores’ tax assessments. It’s clearly part of a financial strategy for the businesses. The news earlier this month that Walmart is suing Lake Hallie for the same reason raised eyebrows, and it made us think about an angle that is largely overlooked.

The suits in Eau Claire and Lake Hallie are a long way from the only ones. Ashland lowered Walmart’s property value by $150,000 in December 2021, after the company sued, cutting the tax bill by $28,000. In Ashland’s case, that meant shifting the bill to residents. Property valued at $100,000 costs about $32 per year more, according to the Ashland Daily Press.