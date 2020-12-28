This year’s pandemic has taken a lot from people. But we also see an opportunity here to fundamentally rethink some things about what we want the world to look like once the pandemic ends.
Recently we’ve heard some reports from across the country about business owners, specifically restaurants, talking about the new ventilation and treatment systems they’ve installed in an effort to cut risks to patrons. One said the system he installed used the same technology as the HVAC systems in an airplane. He wasn’t allowed to serve customers spread out in his dining room, but those same people could fly shoulder-to-shoulder.
The owner was right. That doesn’t make much sense. It does illustrate an area in which we think there’s an opportunity for post-pandemic improvement.
The basic concepts for heating and air conditioning aren’t new, though they’re more recent than you might think. Movie theaters helped drive expansion of air conditioning in the last century because it was the only way to make dark, enclosed rooms without windows bearable during the summer months. The demise of pot-bellied stoves as a familiar source of heat didn’t take place that long ago, either.
Could states and cities take a new look at HVAC codes from an intentionally health-conscious point of view? We think there’s reason to do so. Some of the developments during the pandemic have included creation of systems that can better filter or purify air. Some now include use of high-intensity UV light as it passes through the system.
Retrofitting buildings with such options is not, generally speaking, cheap. But building them in during the original construction? That can be cost-effective. If cities and states began considering that as a means to gradually expand adoption of those technologies, it would have a slow but steady effect across society.
It’s reasonable to point out that the pandemic, most experts believe, should be gone by this time next year. At worst it’s expected to be significantly suppressed. So why change codes to deal with an issue that should, we all hope, be going away?
COVID, of course, should decline. But other illnesses remain a significant part of the background of daily life and, in all likelihood, will continue to do so. Let’s take the seasonal flu.
The Centers for Disease Control estimates there were at least 140,000 hospitalizations from the flu between 2010 and 2019, and a minimum of 12,000 deaths. The upper end of those estimates is much, much higher. The economic effects are in the tens of billions of dollars every year.
Let’s say, for the sake of argument, post-pandemic codes lead to better air purification and circulation standards that cut the annual number of influenza cases by 10%. Doesn’t sound like much. But it represents a financial gain of more than a billion dollars annually in the United States, to say nothing of the lives saved and medical bills people avoid.
Those kinds of benefits aren’t guaranteed, of course. But there’s also no reason to think public health would not be improved by better standards. Such standards might not be necessary in a single-family home, but we can see a genuine argument for them in high-density housing or other locations in which large numbers of people spend significant amounts of time, like schools or restaurants. Such approaches would even be worth considering in prisons, where every inmate illness is entirely on the taxpayer’s dime.
The time to consider such innovations is now, while the urgency of the moment remains. Everyone will want a moment to stop and breathe (sans mask) after the pandemic. We’ll have earned it. But such breaks can also lead to a lassitude that breaks momentum.
We’re not going to pretend that such measures are somehow a guaranteed success or that there aren’t things we haven’t considered here that might make them less feasible than it seems. But this is a question worth asking. What do we want the world to look like after the pandemic, and what steps can we take to make it happen?
Things will be different. Let’s make sure they’re better.