The growth in Altoona over the past several years has been impressive. The community is definitely booming, and the business base is expanding right along with the population.
Broadly speaking, that’s great to see. Altoona’s growth is a big part of why Eau Claire County outpaced the rate of growth in Wisconsin as a whole. The city saw a 23.7% jump in population from the 2010 census to 2020 after a clear lull in the early part of the century. And, while the percentage increase may not match those from the 1970s and 1980s, the city saw more growth in terms of the number of people than it had in 50 years.
The link between growth and challenges holds as true for cities, though, as it does for people. Altoona’s rising population is part of the reason for an ongoing examination of the relationship between it and Eau Claire when it comes to emergency services. There are some interesting ideas for how that may play out in the coming years, but that’s up to the discussions between cities.
Other challenges are Altoona’s alone. And we have a concern about one of them.
The intersection immediately outside Woodman’s is going to become a significant headache as the area develops. If you’re leaving the store, your only option is a right turn. That wasn’t a particularly big deal when that served almost exclusively as an exit for Woodman’s customers. People don’t usually do grocery shopping too far from home. Those from the immediate area could be expected to know the area, or learn it in fairly short order.
Besides, it wasn’t all that big a deal to take Woodman Drive just a bit west and go to a different intersection that allowed a left turn.
But with the addition of the new A&W, which is open, and Starbucks and a couple other shops on the lot and the new apartment construction taking place right by the aforementioned outlet, the way that space is used will change. There will be more people who are less familiar with the area, and we’re not sure the options available are going to be able to handle what looks like a significant increase in volume.
That specific intersection will likely need to be reconfigured. It does not strike us as likely that the site can handle the increasing number of people, along with the increasing frustration of drivers who don’t have a clear handle on the layout.
Challenges like this one are hardly unique to Altoona. What is a bit unusual is the city’s rapid growth and the way that can upend plans. Places that see swift changes usually have to rethink their approaches and that’s where we think Altoona’s city government needs to put in some effort, if it hasn’t already begun to do so, behind the scenes.
Frankly, we think this is a good problem to have. There has been plenty of fretting lately about the slowing growth rate for the country as a whole. That’s particularly true of the Midwest. While only Illinois lost population between 2010 and 2020, none of the other states saw growth by even 1%. Unless, that is, you count North Dakota. While the Census Bureau does, we think calling the Dakotas Midwestern states is a stretch.
That said, even good problems can become significant headaches if they’re not addressed. That’s where we see some risk for Altoona over the next few years. This isn’t the kind of thing that would throw the trends into reverse or bring growth to a screeching halt. But it could shift where it happens and make people rethink what has been a remarkable zone within the city.
It’s always easier to maintain momentum than to restart it. That’s why Altoona would be smart to think a bit about what it wants the future of its busiest business districts to look like. The pieces are largely in place now. There’s enough to work with when rethinking how they fit.
And, for those readers outside Altoona, you have a stake in how all this plays out as well. What happens in one part of the Chippewa Valley will have ripples in other places. And it’s in everyone’s interest to see growth continue.