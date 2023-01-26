The growth in Altoona over the past several years has been impressive. The community is definitely booming, and the business base is expanding right along with the population.

Broadly speaking, that’s great to see. Altoona’s growth is a big part of why Eau Claire County outpaced the rate of growth in Wisconsin as a whole. The city saw a 23.7% jump in population from the 2010 census to 2020 after a clear lull in the early part of the century. And, while the percentage increase may not match those from the 1970s and 1980s, the city saw more growth in terms of the number of people than it had in 50 years.