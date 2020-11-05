We’d like to ask everyone to take a deep breath, calm down, and be patient. The close margins of Tuesday’s presidential election shouldn’t surprise anyone, nor should it be cause for reckless accusations.
We’ve heard a number of pundits and more than a few wannabe-experts expounding on how it’s unusual to see vote counting go on this long and for presidential winners to be unknown in the days after the polls closed. Both observations are factually incorrect.
Let’s address the vote counting first. What’s happening right now isn’t unusual. It’s in keeping with practices that date back decades. The reality is even in blowout elections in years past it took days to have a total count.
The difference is that, in a blowout, the specific numbers aren’t important for long. You can tell one candidate stomped on the other’s chances within a couple hours. The rest of the process isn’t in the spotlight because the election is, for all intents and purposes, over.
The difference between then and now lies less in the process than in the attention being paid to it. Without a clear winner, the attention naturally shifts to the counting. But it doesn’t do so evenly. The spotlight is brightest on states that could change the outcome nationally.
Need proof? It took a very long time this year to have a declaration for Alaska, even though the state is nearly as reliably red as Texas. Alaska didn’t get the attention because, with just three electoral votes, it wasn’t critical to the outcome.
Extended uncertainty wasn’t generally the case for most of the 20th century, Harry Truman’s win over Thomas Dewey notwithstanding. But since 2000, it has been the case more often than not.
And that brings us to the second argument, that Americans traditionally knew the winner of the presidency within hours of the vote. That only became possible after the rise of speedy communications and mass media. Without telegraphs, it took days for word to get from one side of the country to the other. Without broadcasting, it took longer to reach remote locations.
Again, only in the 20th century did word of who the next president would be reach most people within a day of the polls closing. And it will happen again when we finally have an election that isn’t a nail-biter.
What’s happening now is the electoral process. The meticulous counting is the way the system is designed to work. It’s not robbing anyone.
When there is a question about the accuracy of the count, candidates are entirely within their rights to ask for a recount, as President Trump has said he will do in Wisconsin.
When there are questions that go beyond a recount, the courts rule on them. That’s part of their role in government. Jumping the gun to assume a given court will rule for or against a given candidate is getting way ahead of yourself.
The delays in announcements are not signs of a broken system, but rather evidence that the system is working as designed.
Just like all of you, we’d much rather have a clear, unquestioned answer by now. It would have meant an earlier night on Tuesday, as well as far fewer headaches on Wednesday and Thursday. But that’s the way things go. Having an accurate count of the votes is far more important than having a fast one.
This race will be settled, and we have faith it will be done within the rule of law and the requirements of the Constitution. We’ll get there.
Even if it takes longer than we’d like.