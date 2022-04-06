There were a couple interesting takeaways from Tuesday’s elections. We’d like to take a moment to congratulate those who won positions and now become representatives of their communities, as well as to thank all those who ran.
The decision to seek local office isn’t a minor one. It means putting yourself out there, seeking approval from peers in a very public way. Candidates do this knowing they could lose, and lose badly. There’s a risk to it that, while not on the life-or-death end of the scale, can definitely have an effect on those who run.
And, yet, people do run. They seek election because they believe they have something to offer. And our nation depends on people doing just that. It requires people who are willing to take that risk, and that is always worth our gratitude.
But the pre-election volume in the chatter about campaigns in Eau Claire County didn’t seem to result in major increases as far as turnout goes. Unofficial returns from Tuesday night show Eau Claire County’s turnout was 22.2% of eligible voters, and 30.8% of registered voters. That was up from an estimated 18.9% of eligible voters last year, but hardly anything that threatened records.
That’s not uncommon for spring elections, but a quick glance at the results shows why any change matters. Take the race for county supervisor in District 8. The percentages suggest a runaway result. Cory Sisk drew 53.47% of the vote compared to Kevin Stelljes’ 46.34%.
In most races, a gap of more than seven percentage points is pretty comfortable. In this case it was fewer than 40 votes.
Local offices matter. That’s why we spent the past several weeks running articles outlining key contested races. It’s why we invested the reporters’ time to do so, and the space in the paper to run the articles. The offices involved aren’t the same prestige as a spot in Madison or Washington, D.C., but they have real effects on real people.
It’s important for those who won office on Tuesday to remember that. What they say is not without consequence. It carries the weight of the office they hold. It will likely be interpreted as policy, either aspirational or enacted.
That’s not a minor responsibility.
Elected officials always lay out their vision of what their office should or could do. That’s part of the campaign. That’s how they gain support and, ultimately, win office.
Once the office is won, though, those in office are not beholden only to those who agree with them. They represent, by definition, all of the people from their districts. That includes those who supported their election, of course, but also those with reservations.
It is impossible, even over the course of an extended, exhaustive campaign, to envision every single possibility that will face those in office. No one can foresee every circumstance. There will, inevitably, be circumstances for which the campaign and never prepared the person who must now confront them.
In those circumstances, we hope they will remember one key thing: Being elected to office is not a question of taking power. It is a question of service. Being in office means that you owe the people you represent your best effort to do that which is best for them and the community. Being in office means a commitment to service.
That’s the ideal. We know it’s not going to be the case in every moment. Those in office remain human, with all the strengths and weaknesses that entails. They are no more perfect than they were before Tuesday’s votes were counted.
But it is an ideal toward which we hope those in office strive. Service to your community can be frustrating, tiring and occasionally absurd. But it is almost always rewarding. We’ve spoken to vanishingly few former officials who look back and say “I wish I hadn’t run.” Most wish they had had more time.
Good luck to those who were entrusted with offices on Tuesday. May you hold office with dignity and honor. And may you one day be able to look back with pride and know you served as well as you could.