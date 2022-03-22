Monday’s decision to proceed with the Eau Claire school board’s meeting was the right one. But it is entirely unacceptable that it took place in the shadow of a threat against the board’s president and his family.
Details are limited. Police say the threat was made by email and that it remains under investigation. We hope the investigation proceeds swiftly.
Tensions over local governmental actions are nothing new. They’re not destructive in and of themselves. Different people will reach different conclusions on issues, and that’s simply part of life. The vast majority of people know, or learn, how to address those differences without resorting to acts of violence.
To those who would object to us calling a threat against an elected official and that official’s family violence, let us stop you right there. The use or threat of force to compel or dissuade is an act of violence. Such acts are intended to cause fear and to alter a person’s actions because of that fear. There is no getting around that fact. Nor is there any justifying such actions.
In fact, Wisconsin’s Legislature has already addressed precisely this kind of misconduct. It’s found in Chapter 947, “Crimes against public peace, order and other interests.” Specifically, it’s covered by the paragraphs addressing “unlawful use of computerized communications systems.”
It doesn’t matter how angry someone is about a governmental body’s actions or plans. The means to address such anger exist. The vast majority of local government meetings include opportunities for public comment. That is the appropriate time and place to give vent to objections.
Reasonable people can and do view things in different ways. They can disagree vehemently. But as soon as the disagreement veers into threatening actions, it crosses lines society cannot allow to be crossed. As soon as a threat is made, it can only be condemned.
It is true that the majority of threats are not made with the intent to follow through. That fact does not make them more acceptable. “I didn’t really mean it,” is a child’s excuse, not a legal defense.
It’s possible to speculate about which issues the board is currently addressing might have spurred someone to such an odious act. But we’re not going to do so here. Why? Because it really doesn’t matter. Nothing the board has done or is doing justifies such a deed. Absent possible justification, we see little need for speculation.
In covering local governments, we’ve learned a few things about the roles. The overwhelming majority of people who seek to serve as school board members, county supervisors or on the city council initially make that decision out of a genuine desire to make their communities better. Nearly as many have no idea what they’re getting into.
What the public sees with the meetings is the tip of the iceberg. There are innumerable hours spent in preparation, at committee or subcommittee meetings. Those in office spend substantial time doing research. They quickly find out that they’re subject to being stopped by residents who have concerns to voice in virtually any situation. Such service is, to be blunt, a gigantic pain at times.
It can also be immensely rewarding. We’ve spoken with very few people who have held office who finished and thought the time and effort hadn’t been worth it in at least a few cases. It’s far more common to find someone who has held office say they’re proud of their accomplishments than say they wish they hadn’t run.
While those who seek local office generally understand that doing so may mean some uncomfortable conversations and even the occasional confrontation, few do so in anticipation of receiving threats to their safety and that of their families. Part of that is because such threats are, and must remain, very rare.
There can be no community response to such actions other than universal condemnation. We hope investigators are able to swiftly identify the person who made the threat and pursue the appropriate legal remedies.
Disagreements happen. But turning a difference in views into a threat is beyond the pale.