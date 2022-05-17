Area residents were told when SkyWest announced plans to end operations in Eau Claire that a successor would be found. But there are always concerns when such a transition approaches. Everyone knows that plans don’t always become reality.
With three options now before the federal government, it seems we can all breathe a little easier. Of the three, we think one stands out.
Southern Airways Express is the only option that would include flights to both Minneapolis and Chicago. It has partnerships with American Airlines, Alaska Airlines and United Airlines. To us, the service to Chicago is key.
Minneapolis is about 90 minutes away by car, hardly an onerous drive. When you factor in the need to arrive at the airport early for screening, the waiting to board and deplane and the time spent getting checked luggage back, that quick flight isn’t saving you a lot of time.
It’s a different calculation for Chicago. The drive is considerably longer, and the only person to have ever considered Chicago a fun place to drive may well be Ferris Bueller.
Sun Country Airlines would fly to Minneapolis, though less frequently than the other candidates. But it would also fly to Florida and Las Vegas during peak seasons. Tempting as that is, the absence of more regular flights during off-peak months gives us pause.
Destinations aren’t the only issue, of course. Regulators will be looking at costs. Each of the three companies is asking for a subsidy to help cover expenses. They’re all planning for about a 5% profit margin, but the way they get there differs.
Charity Zich, the airport manager, pointed to seats available as a consideration. SkyWest offers 36,500 seats annually. Sun Country’s plan is the only one that offers more, even despite the lower frequency of flights. Boutique Air cuts the number of seats by a bit more than 38%. Southern Airways’ proposal has multiple options for flight frequencies, but would still mean a cut in the number of seats ranging from 9% to 39%.
The fact numbers in Eau Claire have rebounded relatively quickly from the pandemic probably helped lure the applicants. It showed each of the potential service airlines there is demand here, and the route from Eau Claire isn’t just an expensive pipe dream. It works.
Part of that success, we believe, lies in the fact the flights are heading from Eau Claire to Chicago. Changing the destination for the most routine flights will alter the calculus for customers. Will it be enough to radically change the number of tickets sold? We don’t know. But it wouldn’t surprise us in the least if there was an effect.
SkyWest announced its plans in March, and previous changes in carrier in Eau Claire have taken about eight months. That suggests this change isn’t exactly right around the corner. The federal officials will likely take their time weighing the three proposals. Expecting the new carrier to begin flying out of here sometime this fall sounds about right.
Chippewa Valley Regional Airport is an important component of the economy. It’s also easy to overlook. Airports’ effects on local economies are most visible in what they create around the airport grounds. Large airports have hotels, shuttles, restaurants and any number of other service-oriented businesses close by.
That’s not quite the case here. CVRA isn’t that scale. But it still has an effect beyond the fences. Businesses often expect to be able to fly into communities where they operate. They do that here. The ability to go through airport screening in Eau Claire, where lines are a shadow of what major airports make their passengers endure, isn’t a bad benefit.
As we’ve said before, this area has a well-run, attractive airport. It’s a good introduction to the community for new arrivals. Having regular passenger service here is a real benefit, and it needs to be maintained.
It’s not a local decision, in the end, but we’d like to see the flights to Chicago continue. We believe that’s the best way to maintain strong numbers and convince local passengers to board. It looks like there’s a way to do that, and to keep something close to the current number of seats on those flights.
To us, that’s the option that makes the most sense.