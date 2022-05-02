Warmer weather is finally arriving in northwestern Wisconsin. After a cool, mostly dreary first half of spring (which pleased maple syrup enthusiasts but few others), we’re going to see some warmer temperatures arrive this week.
We’re ready. Like a lot of folks, we’ll be taking advantage of it and trying to spend some extra time outside. We’ll also be taking some precautions when we do.
Unfortunately, there will be some unwelcome pests waiting to greet folks when they start spending more time outside. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources warned on Monday that “Tick season is here.”
Ticks are part of nature, of course. But they can mean trouble for people. Ticks carry a number of diseases, the best known of which is probably Lyme disease. Symptoms vary, but often include fever, chills, fatigue and muscle aches. Some of those who are infected also develop an expanding, bullseye-shaped rash. Symptoms can develop any time between three and 30 days after a bite.
Treatment for Lyme disease involves antibiotics, and it’s best to be treated quickly. So if you have been in tick territory, or know you’ve been bitten by a tick, and develop those symptoms you’ll need to make an appointment with your doctor.
Deer ticks spread Lyme disease, and they’re hard to spot. Nymphs can be the size of the letters on a dime, and adults aren’t much bigger. You may not even notice when they bite.
The good news is that it takes time for a tick to transmit Lyme disease or any other tick-borne illness. If you’re vigilant and take some basic precautions, you can greatly reduce your risk.
It’s best if you prevent a bite in the first place. Wearing long sleeves and pants reduces the opportunity for a tick to reach exposed skin. Tucking in your shirt and tucking your pants into your socks can make it even harder for ticks to get around your clothes.
The Wisconsin DNR said ticks generally prefer brushy and grassy areas near the woods, so staying on areas that are mowed or toward the center of walking trails reduces opportunities for the ticks to reach you. And wearing light-colored clothing can make them easier to spot. Using an insect repellent can also make you a less-appetizing target.
If you’re in tick territory, tossing your clothes into the dryer when you get home can kill any ticks that hang on for the ride. High heat for 10 minutes should do the job. And a tick check behind the knees, under armpits, at the waist, hairline and ears is essential.
Finding a tick that hasn’t embedded itself in your skin means just taking it off and flushing it away. But if the tick has already bitten, don’t panic. Use tweezers to grasp the tick as close to the skin as you can. The DNR says “pulling it up and out in one fluid motion” will remove it. The DNR also recommends noting the date and taking a photo of the tick in case you develop symptoms. You can also kill the tick by putting it in alcohol and then in a sealed plastic bag for later examination.
We’re not trying to scare anyone out of time outdoors. We’ve all waited a long time for spring to arrive, and the warmer weather never lasts as long as we would like. Spring and summer are great times to get outside and enjoy genuinely beautiful times in Wisconsin.
We do want people to pay attention and enjoy the outdoors safely. It doesn’t take long for just a couple of steps that can help keep you safe and well. The same steps that protect against Lyme disease can help against other illnesses ticks can spread, and the same repellent can help deter mosquitoes — another warm-weather pest —as well.
If you want more information, check out the Wisconsin Department of Health Services’ “Fight the Bite!” page online.
For now, this week’s forecast highs in the 60s sound pretty good to us. And we’ll be spending some time enjoying it.