There can be few good faith arguments against raising the minimum wage. The federal wage is at $7.25 per hour, a figure that hasn’t changed since 2009. Inflation has eroded the wage’s buying power over those years, bringing it very close to the effective level it was in 2007, the last time Congress acted on the issue. Wisconsin’s minimum wage is identical to the federal wage.
Few employees would be happy at a job in which they saw their wages stagnate for more than a decade. Americans shouldn’t be happy about their governments allowing this to happen.
A report released last April by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics estimated that 1.6 million workers in the United States earned wages at or below the federal minimum wage. That was about 1.9% of the nation’s wage earners.
There is an argument, though, that the federal minimum wage boosts other wages by setting a floor for employee pay. So the ripple effect of a minimum wage increase could well be felt more broadly than what it may appear.
It seems likely the current Congress will act to raise the minimum wage. How much remains a question, and the push for a wage of $15 per hour causes us some concern.
The shock of an immediate adjustment to $15 per hour would be tremendous for many businesses, particularly those that are unable to swiftly adjust what they charge customers to compensate for the increased payroll burden. Not every business is in a position to simply raise rates, and it is probable a sudden introduction of a wage more than double the current level would force tough decisions on who those businesses could afford to retain.
A multi-year process of phasing in increases isn’t unprecedented. The 2007 legislation envisioned multiple steps for minimum wage before reaching the current level in 2009. Something along those lines will most likely be needed in any future raises as well, even if the target wage is less than $15 per hour.
The argument most loudly advanced in favor of a $15 per hour minimum wage is that no one who works a job for 40 hours per week should be in poverty. People using that argument often say that the minimum wage was designed to ensure a livable income. That doesn’t seem to be accurate.
The first attempt at a federal minimum wage was in 1933. That initial attempt was found to be unconstitutional. The question came before the U.S. Supreme Court again in 1937, and that case upheld establishment of a state minimum wage. One year later the Fair Labor Standards Act established a federal minimum wage of 25 cents per hour.
If, as proponents claim, the minimum wage was aimed at providing a livable income rather than preventing companies from grossly abusing employees, then one would think the original wage would have been something more than the equivalent of $4.64 per hour in today’s dollars.
A 1938 wage equal to $15 today would have been more along the lines of 81 cents per hour, more than three times what the federal government actually established. In fact, at no point has the federal minimum wage ever been equivalent to $15 per hour in 2021 dollars. The purchasing power of the federal minimum wage peaked in 1968, when the wage was equal to slightly more than $12 per hour today.
If people want to say minimum wage should provide a livable wage, that’s a different question. But the claim that the minimum wage was established to give people something approximating the income $15 per hour would today appears to be badly flawed.
What should today’s minimum wage be? That’s a tougher question and, frankly, we’re not prepared to stake out a specific figure. Using historical levels as a guide, such as the $12 equivalent in 1968, doesn’t strike us as the worst place to start.
The basic goal of preventing companies from being so rapacious that they abuse their workers financially remains defensible. The fact neither the federal nor the Wisconsin legislatures have increased the wage in more than a decade is not.
It’s time for action.