Military veterans aren’t the first group you usually associate with taking hallucinogens. But they seem to have real value for some, and the evidence is exactly the kind of thing that should spur a re-think on how the United States approaches previously-banned drugs.
The latest state to realize this was Utah. Yes, Utah. The state best known for being extraordinarily straight-laced just approved a new study to examine whether psychedelic mushrooms have therapeutic uses.
The movement is still small. Utah is at the leading edge on this. It’s only the fourth state to approve such a study. And, as with similar efforts to examine potential medical use of marijuana, this falls into a very gray area legally. The federal government still bans both.
Efforts centering around psychedelics are being driven in large part by veterans. Anecdotal evidence is impressive. There are numerous stories about how use of the drugs, mushrooms containing psilocybin, have helped people deal with post-traumatic stress disorder. A recent story put a spotlight on Matthew Butler, a retired Green Beret who spent 27 years in the Army.
Butler tried all of the traditional approaches to dealing with his illness. He was on antidepressants. He was in therapy. He had an emotional support dog. None of it worked. Butler told the Associated Press he was “unable to sleep, had frequent nightmares, crippling anxiety, avoiding crowds.” He spent a day in jail after punching a hole in a wall at his father’s house.
He summed it up simply: “My life was a wreck.”
For Butler, the mushrooms worked. He’s married, reconciled with his parents and holds a steady job.
While conservative Utah might be a surprise to some for being at the forefront of such research, it makes sense when looking at the other states taking a similar approach. Oklahoma has its own study approved in the state’s House. Texas is doing the same. In fact, Texas Gov. Rick Perry helped get a $1.4 million bill through the state’s legislature to study psilocybin.
The issue stands in contrast to how those same states have handled medical marijuana, which has considerably more support nationally. Utah didn’t act until voters forced the issue. Texas does not allow medical marijuana use.
While the piecemeal approach of states is encouraging in that they’re at least willing to think about the issues involved, the same can’t be said of the federal government. That needs to change.
Right now, the federal government’s refusal to even consider that psychoactive mushrooms and marijuana might have any therapeutic use at all is holding back legitimate research. The issue is, as so many are, largely about money. Use of U.S. currency to fund purchase and use of illegal substances is risky at best, even when it’s for research purposes and done in a manner no one would possibly mistake for recreational use.
Both psilocybin and marijuana remain Schedule I drugs, which are defined as drugs with high potential for abuse and have no currently accepted medical use. It’s important to note the Catch-22 here. There’s good reason to believe both have therapeutic uses. But the federal government says they don’t, in large part because it won’t study the issues.
This isn’t about whether byproducts or processed versions of the active ingredients in others are allowed while the raw product is not, either. If that was the case it would be hard to defend opium being listed as a Schedule II drug, which indicates it is restricted but with acknowledged uses. And we’re still trying to figure out how methamphetamine — yes, meth — makes that list.
It seems far more likely that, over the course of the past several decades, the anti-drug movement made some mistakes based on incomplete knowledge. Uses for drugs previously thought to have none have been found. But, after years of emphasizing fear, those in charge of evaluating such things are having a hard time taking a step back.
It’s time for the federal government to re-evaluate these issues and how it determines where drugs are listed. We know substantially more than doctors in the 1950s, though our knowledge of precisely how the brain works remains incomplete. It’s time to act on that knowledge, and to allow responsible medical professionals to conduct research that may well find effective new therapies for those in need.
Making a correction doesn’t need to be difficult. But right now, that’s the way the feds are making it.