It’s rare that we take a break from governmental issues to focus on sports in an editorial, especially mid-season, but we want to take a minute to point out something special that’s happening under most people’s radars.
Today’s matchup between the UW-Eau Claire Blugolds and the UW-Stout Blue Devils might well wind up as the best basketball game of the regular season. It certainly has the trappings of one. The teams come into the game tied atop the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference with identical 5-1 conference records.
Overall, the Blugolds have just the slightest edge at 14-3. Stout comes in at 13-4. This game has significant implications for postseason seeding and, with the way both teams are playing, could have an effect on the national tournament later this year.
Simply put, the schools’ women’s teams are poised to put on quite a show, and they fully deserve to have the prime spot with an 8 p.m. tipoff.
The men’s teams will play Wednesday night, too, but at the 6 p.m. slot. That’s an inversion of the more common schedule in which a women’s game leads into the men’s contest, but it’s entirely fitting in this case. At 3-3 in conference play, the Blugold men are holding their own but don’t look like a threat to win the conference. The Blue Devils are 1-5.
The schools deserve credit for putting the women’s teams in the spotlight. The teams have earned that, playing well and looking like legitimate threats to be able to put together a deep postseason run.
Saturday’s contest between the Blugolds and Stevens Point showed the kind of talent UWEC has, and did a good job of highlighting the team’s potential depth. And it showed something else, too: an instinct for closing out games.
The Blugolds got out to a fast start, building a comfortable lead heading into halftime. But River Falls mounted a comeback in the third, outscoring the Blugolds. They had some momentum entering the game’s final quarter.
Rather than allow the Pointers back into the contest, the Blugolds stomped on them. They outscored Stevens Point 13-5, turning what could have become a close contest into a blowout. It was the kind of response every coach hopes for, one that showed the team could close out an opponent even when there might have been a temptation to relax.
It was a heck of a game, and it’s a shame more people didn’t see it. There were plenty of seats available.
After the win Head Coach Tonja Englund told supporters about how fan support makes a difference, how the team has worked to create an atmosphere that forges them into a family. She meant every word, too.
Both the Blugolds and Blue Devils are putting together nice seasons. Chippewa Valley residents have the chance to see something emerging that could be really special.
What we come back to when talking about sports is that, while the records make these teams easy to cheer for, that’s not why they or any other team in the region deserves support. They deserve support because they’re our area teams. They’re people representing our local teams and doing their best to bring credit to them. That’s true at the collegiate and high school levels.
People hear often enough about what’s wrong with sports and, frankly, there can be a lot to hear about. The behavior of professional athletes who sometimes do a good imitation of an angry toddler can be a turn off.
Remember, though, that local athletes are competing primarily for love of the game, for the chance to have a moment in the spotlight. They’re competing for memories in most cases, not professional careers. The Blugolds and the Blue Devils worked hard to earn tonight’s spotlight, and it is sure to be a memorable game.
Win or lose, athletics bring something that the community should value. Sports aren’t the purpose of the region’s educational institutions, but they definitely add to the experience for students, fans and parents.
If you have the time tonight you could do a lot worse than seeing two of the state’s best women’s basketball teams squaring off. If it’s not the hottest ticket in town, it should be. They’ve earned it.