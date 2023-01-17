It’s rare that we take a break from governmental issues to focus on sports in an editorial, especially mid-season, but we want to take a minute to point out something special that’s happening under most people’s radars.

Today’s matchup between the UW-Eau Claire Blugolds and the UW-Stout Blue Devils might well wind up as the best basketball game of the regular season. It certainly has the trappings of one. The teams come into the game tied atop the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference with identical 5-1 conference records.