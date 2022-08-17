Well, Wisconsin, we’re here. Tonight marks the first games for 11-player high school football. Eight-player games are just a week away.
Football is, by a fair distance, the most high-profile sport in the fall slate. But we’d be remiss if we didn’t note that other sports are gearing up.
The August calendar for the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association is a busy one. Tennis and golf are competing. The earliest possible competition date for girls swimming was yesterday. Volleyball, cross country and boys soccer can start their competitive schedules next week.
Still, few things say fall like the sight of a football field lit up on a Friday night. Part of that is simply because of the size of the teams. More players means more parents, grandparents and siblings watching. And, over time, that translates to more people having memories of being in the stands as the air starts to pick up a chill.
And, for the first time in several years, it’s going to feel more or less normal. That, too, is something to celebrate.
Sports, as we’ve noted before, are rarely a life-or-death issue. There are certainly more important things in most people’s lives. What is it, then, that compels us to put literal games at such a central place in our activities?
The simplest answer is probably community. Few families in the Midwest are far removed from more rural roots and the small towns that dominated much of American history. Schools were inevitably a major part of those communities’ identities. The evidence speaks for itself when you look at the steep declines so many faced when school districts merged or closed down in the 20th Century. When those towns lost their schools, they lost a big part of themselves. And some never recovered.
The link between athletics and schools is equally clear. For many of those who have ever worn a team uniform, the name on it belonged to their school. That’s especially true for sports that don’t have a well-established youth system like Little League, Babe Ruth and American Legion teams in baseball, or Pop Warner in football. The inevitably intertwined nature of school and sports remains prominent right through the collegiate levels.
It’s probably also inevitable that the fall brings renewed attention to high school athletics. Simply put, it’s much easier to pay attention to them when school is in session. Combine that with the reality that football is the most popular sport in the nation, and it’s a recipe for kicking off the year with a bang.
But before we get too deep into the fall, let’s pause and thank those who played this summer for such entertaining seasons. This was a fantastic baseball season, with multiple teams from the Chippewa Valley having standout seasons. Bateaux FC brought home a third consecutive championship and Union Eau Claire enjoyed a solid debut. Throw in the annual Kubb championships and the fast pitch softball world series, and you’ve got one heck of a summer.
We can only hope the fall seasons are as entertaining.
So, as the seasons begin, we want to wish all the area athletes luck. May you compete to the best of your abilities, striving each time to represent yourself, your team and your school with integrity. May you be gracious in victory and in defeat.
We hope the coaches and officials execute their responsibilities well. Mistakes will happen. They’re human, after all. But may those errors be few and far between.
For those in the stands, a gentle reminder. It’s still a game. Yes, these are important moments. And it is also true that some of these athletes may have quite a bit riding on their performances as collegiate scholarships are weighed. But none of that justifies abusive behavior toward the athletes, coaches, officials, or others in the stands. It’s already becoming difficult for some schools to find officials; don’t make that problem worse.
Above all, we hope everyone has a safe season. Injuries are part of the game, but we hope none have life-altering consequences.
Here we are again, at the start of the fall seasons. We can’t wait to see what they bring.