The upcoming session of the Legislature’s Joint Finance Committee at UW-Eau Claire is an interesting development. We’re cautiously optimistic that it reflects an understanding from the state that it needs to fulfill a promise made years ago.
The public budget hearing takes place April 11, and it’s going to be a long one. It’s scheduled from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Ojibwe Ballroom at the Davies Center. It’s a golden opportunity for the university, and the community, to underscore the need for legislators to follow through with the remaining funding for the UW-Eau Claire science hall.
The Legislature split the funding several years ago, allocating $109 million to the project back in 2019. The need became crystal clear just a few months later. Phillips Hall experienced a fire in February 2020. It laid bare the need for replacement, since there’s no justification for a science hall — or any other academic building — to lack something as basic as fire suppression sprinklers.
That money was the first installment dedicated to replacing the aging science building on UWEC’s campus. But the next session didn’t see the rest of the funding the project needs. In fact, the University of Wisconsin system left it out of their budget entirely.
We called the decision “baffling” two years ago, and it hasn’t aged any better than it looked at the time. Costs have shot up for construction materials, and it’s clear that the bet the state and the university placed on being able to complete the work at more or less the same expense as initially projected has been a bust.
How big a bust? The second portion of funding had a price tag originally estimated at $147 million. By last December that was up to $235.5 million. Dithering cost taxpayers at least $88 million. It’s a stunning example of how bureaucrats and politicians failed to be good stewards of taxpayers’ money.
Local legislators were unanimously in support of finishing the work on funding during the December Eggs and Issues session that discussed the proposal. That’s not a surprise. Their support has been consistent, even if the system’s support hasn’t been as steady.
Still, it was a good message for the community to hear. Even if some in power believed half a building was sufficient, those who serve the Chippewa Valley at the capital knew better and were willing to say so publicly.
As we’ve noted, facilities play a huge role in the future of any university. They help attract and retain both students and instructors. No instructor worth their salt wants to be stuck in an outdated, insufficient building, and neither do top students. That position is completely understandable. Poor support limits what people can accomplish.
While the support for the science building is far from the only component in the Wisconsin budget, it’s an essential part locally. The April 11 meeting is a chance for people in the Chippewa Valley to speak with one voice in support of a key educational institution.
We encourage people to attend and speak their piece. While we know there are myriad other issues people may want to raise, we would like to see people also impress upon committee members the importance of the remaining funding for the new science hall at UWEC.
Continued delays will serve no one. While construction costs might dip slightly, it’s hard to see them falling to previously-expected levels. And there’s a cost to opportunity that can’t be measured in dollars alone.
It’s past time for the Legislature to keep its promise to local education. It’s time for them to step up and fund completion of the science hall at UW-Eau Claire.