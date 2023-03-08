The upcoming session of the Legislature’s Joint Finance Committee at UW-Eau Claire is an interesting development. We’re cautiously optimistic that it reflects an understanding from the state that it needs to fulfill a promise made years ago.

The public budget hearing takes place April 11, and it’s going to be a long one. It’s scheduled from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Ojibwe Ballroom at the Davies Center. It’s a golden opportunity for the university, and the community, to underscore the need for legislators to follow through with the remaining funding for the UW-Eau Claire science hall.