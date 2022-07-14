Area residents’ frustrations with trash pickup over the past month or so are well founded. There’s plenty of finger-pointing, with Eau Claire’s companies offering varied explanations. But the bottom line is that this essential service has not been performed well.
That needs to change.
The explanations generally center around a lack of drivers for garbage trucks. One of the companies in Eau Claire ducked our efforts to clarify the situation for much of the past week. The company pointed its finger at its rival, denying any issues with its own service. That denial falls apart considering newsroom employees who are customers of that company have had multi-day delays of their own.
City officials say they’re working with the companies to make sure trash is collected in a timely manner.
Generally speaking, we’re reluctant to call for government intervention in private business matters. A shortage of workers in a given industry isn’t the kind of thing city officials should be spending their time on. We firmly believe that it’s the business’ responsibility to ensure it has enough employees to deliver agreed-upon services to customers.
There are a couple factors here, though, that push us toward welcoming a not-so-gentle reminder from the city that trash hauling companies need to get their acts together. First and foremost is simple sanitation.
Trash bins lined up along the side of a road for days — weeks, according to some customers — aren’t just an aesthetic concern. They have the potential to pose a genuine health issue. The trash humans create inevitably attracts animals, especially when it’s food waste. Eau Claire isn’t usually bear country, but a hungry dog running around the neighborhood doesn’t see trash cans. It sees a buffet.
Even smaller animals can prove nuisances when trash isn’t picked up. Crows are known to rip into bags to find morsels inside. Raccoons are entirely capable of figuring out how a lid works. And that’s to say nothing of trash’s potential to attract mice or rats.
Indeed, those factors are a major part of the reason humans don’t store trash near living quarters, and haven’t for hundreds of years. Routine, close contact with scavenging animals has real potential to create health risks.
There are, of course, aesthetic costs as well. Trash cans aren’t exactly the most attractive sight. They’re functional, and that’s about it. While people understand seeing them lined up on collection days, visitors are much less impressed when they see the containers standing sentinel for the better part of a week.
We’ve been fortunate that these issues have taken place in a summer that has had more or less normal weather, but that’s about to change. Temperatures will rise beginning Sunday, and the daily highs will be at or near 90 at least until mid-week. It’s entirely fair to say the aroma of trash left marinating for days in the hot sun isn’t the friendliest to human sensibilities, but we could well encounter it more frequently unless things improve.
Then there’s the not insignificant fact that customers have contracts for trash removal, and right now the companies aren’t holding up their end of those very enforceable agreements. When customers’ payments are late or things go wrong on their end, companies are often very quick to impose penalties. It’s far less common for the companies themselves to be held accountable when they fail to measure up.
We’ve heard scattered reports of people getting credits to their accounts. That, at least, is a little acknowledgement that things have gone off the rails. Still, we doubt the relative impact is anything like what they’re liable to levy against customers who transgress.
Trash service is not — and should not be — optional. It’s a necessity when people live in close quarters and close proximity. The failures we’ve seen this summer are simply unacceptable.
The companies that serve Eau Claire need to get it together quickly. As we said, we’re reluctant to encourage government intervention in most private business matters. But this is a case where the city giving them a kick in the tail might just be warranted.