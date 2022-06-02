There’s not really any sound like it when a fighter flies over you. It’s a predatory sound. There’s something primeval about it, something that signals something big, fast and exceptionally dangerous is overhead.
And, amazingly enough, it’s possible for a skilled pilot to sneak up on people from behind.
This weekend’s air show offers the opportunity for people to see some of the military’s best. The Blue Angels have impressed crowds for more than 75 years. The F-16 demonstration team is newer, but continues to play an important role in U.S. air power more than 40 years after it entered service.
The chance to see both teams in action this weekend is special. They’re obviously the headliners, but the show is also an opportunity to see a wider range of aviation. The show’s website lists 24 performers. And, when there’s a break in the air, static displays will give people the chance to get up close to some of the most impressive machines ever to take wing.
It’s hard to believe in some ways that we’re not much more than a century removed from the first powered flights. The Wright Brothers took off in 1903. Interestingly, this year is about as far removed from that event as the Wrights were from the Montgolfier brothers’ own groundbreaking hot air balloon test flight.
In 240 years, humans have gone from tentatively using fire to lift a balloon to soaring around the world. People have circumnavigated the globe countless times, including nonstop flights. And we’ve gone beyond our planet, taking astronauts as far as the moon and sending man-made probes into interstellar space. It’s remarkable.
The success of aviation, which is by far the safest mass transit mode by mile traveled and by passenger volume, has removed some of the wonder previous generations felt. There are few alive today for whom air travel was never a common sight. And, as of the April 19 death of Kane Tanaka, no one now on earth was born in a time before planes flew.
Think for a moment about the scale we now accept as normal. The Federal Aviation Administration handles a bit more than 45,000 flights per day. Of those, about 2,700 are at O’Hare Airport. If 0.1% of those flights crashed, it would mean 2.7 crashes at that one airport every day. We’ve gotten used to more than just airplanes. We’ve gotten used to them being both commonplace and safe.
The fact familiarity would erase some of the gloss that went with flight is inevitable. The major airlines haven’t helped matters, either. They have transformed what once was a comfortable experience into something that feels akin to a modern cattle drive, with passengers navigating various lines, chutes and inspections before being packed into a cramped seat for a few hours.
Air shows like this put a dent in that cynicism. They remind us that there is some genuine wonder about flight. The speed of the military fighters and the precision of the stunt pilots, the history on display with World War II era planes on the runway, it can all evoke that wide-eyed excitement we had as children.
Some days it seems like we need that. It’s easy to be disheartened by events, by how members of our society treat one another. Numbing fatigue seems far more common than wonder, especially as we process events like those in Texas just a week ago. The opportunity to simply enjoy an event seems more valuable than ever.
Organizers don’t make a lot of promises. The weather is out of their control, of course. But there is one item that gets an emphatic “Yes!” when people ask: It’s going to be loud. We’d add that it’s going to be exciting, and that you will definitely have to pick your jaw up off the ground at least a couple times.
So let’s enjoy the wonder this weekend. Let’s be amazed at how far aviation has come and what an airplane can do in the hands of a skilled pilot.
For once, let’s give cynicism the weekend off.