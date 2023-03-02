Eau Claire’s city council members were absolutely right this week when they realized adding a $25 wheel tax to vehicle registrations would be a “hard sell” when it meant little in the way of additional road work. And this time of year doesn’t make the effort any easier.

The fundamental goal of the proposal, to reduce borrowing, isn’t necessarily a bad one. But it missed something basic about the way people think. When you raise or create a tax on vehicles, then say it’s linked to road construction and repair, you inevitably create the expectation that the new money will allow additional work.