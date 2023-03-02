Eau Claire’s city council members were absolutely right this week when they realized adding a $25 wheel tax to vehicle registrations would be a “hard sell” when it meant little in the way of additional road work. And this time of year doesn’t make the effort any easier.
The fundamental goal of the proposal, to reduce borrowing, isn’t necessarily a bad one. But it missed something basic about the way people think. When you raise or create a tax on vehicles, then say it’s linked to road construction and repair, you inevitably create the expectation that the new money will allow additional work.
When, as in this case, the additional revenue means the same amount of work being done, people will inevitably ask where the money that previously funded that work went. It looks like shifting numbers and putting a greater burden on taxpayers, rather than making an effort to improve the roads. Councilman Andrew Werthmann was right when he called that “a really hard sell to the public.”
And, as we noted, the timing is lousy. Winter storms have repeatedly damaged area streets or, rather, the efforts needed to keep streets open amid the storms has. City crews have made an undeniable effort to patch some of the worst potholes during the winter months. But then it snows, the plows come out, and the blades inevitable pop those patches right back out. It’s not anyone’s fault, but it is understandably frustrating for vehicle owners.
The reality of the current conditions isn’t specifically what Councilman Roderick Jones was talking about, but he was spot on in saying people want to see “how the roads are being maintained or improved” before they’ll back the wheel tax.
What we didn’t hear from the council were assurances they have double-checked how well the proposals conform to the state requirement that wheel tax revenues be used “only for transportation related purposes.” That remains a concern especially if the primary purpose is, as council members seemed to acknowledge, to simply shuffle money around.
There can be no question that the city needs to have money available for road and street repairs. No one wants to drive on a pitted, half-crumbled street that risks damaging their car every time they exceed 5 mph. But when the wheel tax just allows the city to reduce borrowing or keep money in the general fund, where are the assurances for people that the status quo won’t continue merrily along even though they’re paying more?
We have heard the city planned at one point to put out a response to the most common questions about the wheel tax proposal. That remains a good idea. There are plenty of things they need to address. And, with council members recognizing that this is indeed a hard sell for residents, there is no excuse not to at least attempt to make the sale. Silence, in this case, is very much the city’s enemy.
We’re not thrilled about the city’s response to questions about the wheel tax being a proposal to raise it from $25 to $30. But, provided the additional revenue does indeed allow for more repairs and road work, it might be a step in the right direction. Sometimes the right decision isn’t one you like, and this might be one of those cases.
The bottom line? We still need more answers about how the money would improve Eau Claire roads. We need answers about how the proposal conforms to state requirements.
This is a sales job. If the council wants to move in this direction, it’s time for them to make a pitch to the community.