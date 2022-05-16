There was a potentially disturbing story last week about the San Francisco Police Department’s accessing data from autonomous vehicles as evidence in investigations. The issue highlights the urgent need for discussions at state and national levels about how such information should be made available.
We see several potential problems here. Vehicles with autonomous capabilities have cameras, and those cameras record vast amounts of data. That’s simply a requirement of such technology, something that isn’t really negotiable at the current time.
It’s not surprising that investigators will, on occasion, want information the cars record. There are good potential reasons for seeking it. A vehicle that happens to record a serious crash ahead, or one that inadvertently captures a crime at a business alongside the road, could conceivably have very valuable evidence. It’s the same concept as the one that has led police in some areas to seek a voluntary registry of people who have video doorbells.
The discomforting thing is the idea that such vehicles, while small in number now, are increasingly available. Turning such vehicles into de facto surveillance tools is deeply disturbing.
There is likely no issue with the use of the data itself, once police have accessed it legally. The cameras capture information on areas that are, by definition, public. The courts have long held there is no expectation of privacy on the streets and sidewalks. It’s the same basic doctrine that allows for Google vehicles to create street-level maps and stills for use online. That same principle allows for closed-circuit cameras owned and operated by cities for keeping an eye on public areas.
But there is a vast gulf between use of cameras installed by a city to monitor locations and the accessing of privately-owned and operated cameras for investigative purposes. The latter is far more intrusive and, potentially, far more dangerous. It is easy enough to combine GPS and cellular data to establish where a person is most of the time. That data, combined with a list of people who own vehicles with autonomous capabilities, could easily narrow down a list of vehicles with potentially relevant footage.
The problem is that the potential evidence is undoubtedly buried in a mountain of unrelated information about the vehicle owner’s life. The same systems are used on things as basic as trips to the grocery store. Police, in accessing recordings that might be relevant to an investigation, would also be viewing information as personal as when a driver leaves for work or returns home. It would reveal where the driver worships, when they visited friends or family. The vast majority of the data would, in fact, not be germane to the investigation.
We have little question the departments involved in making requests for such information would have policies for deleting that which is not related to the investigation. We have far more questions about enforcement of those policies. A policy is only as valuable as a department’s adherence to it, and there have been too many incidents nationally in which law enforcement has ignored requirements to delete personal information uncovered during investigations. There have been too many secret databases uncovered, too many convenient body camera malfunctions, for us to feel confident the removal of such sensitive information would be carried out.
What we are left with is the tension between law enforcement’s desire for additional evidence for investigators and the public’s desire — and right — to shield itself from unreasonable intrusions into private matters.
It is essential that basic standards for how police can access such information are established, and not just by the departments. This is an area in which state and federal legislation is not just appropriate. It is crucial. Legislators must take into account not just the breadth of information law enforcement might access but, given that most evidence eventually becomes public, how it should be released. Legislation governing such activities must also include significant penalties for violations of rules relating to the handling or destruction of the data.
Technology is ahead of the law right now, and it’s not the first time that’s happened. That is not, in and of itself, a problem. But there will most definitely be problems if the law fails to catch up, and that’s in the hands of legislators.
This technology isn’t going away. It must be addressed in legal terms. And the sooner that is done, the better off we’ll all be.