One of our editorial board members had an interesting encounter over the weekend. He went into a convenience store and the person working the counter was the only one there wearing a mask.
They chatted for a minute. The company in question said vaccinated employees didn’t need masks. Since the worker hadn’t gotten the vaccination yet, he was masked up. But that led to the inevitable question: why? The vaccine has been widely available for months, and walk-in appointments are available in Eau Claire.
The response was familiar, one most people have given at one time or another. The employee said he just hadn’t found the time to get it done. He wasn’t opposed to the vaccine or a skeptic, as some of the loudest voices currently are. It was about just making the decision to get it done.
We’ve all been there. There’s a lot happening in everyone’s lives, and it’s easy to put things off. We all have to prioritize what we’re doing in a given day, and some things simply have to make way for others.
So, while we understand the employee’s explanation, it says more about his priorities than his time. And it really is time for people to be vaccinated.
The vast majority of people are now eligible to be vaccinated, and there is good reason to think the under-12 age bracket will be brought in to the eligible pool this summer. The break point most commonly discussed in the current studies is for children ages 5-11.
Even without that extension, Eau Claire County marked a major milestone this past weekend. It hit 50 percent vaccination, the 19th county in Wisconsin to do so.
That’s a significant mark. Areas that have reached 50 percent vaccination tend to see significant drops in COVID cases as the pool of potential infections drops below half. But the rate of improvement locally remains cause for concern. Eau Claire County vaccinated 0.7 percent of the population last week. So did St. Croix County. That matched the overall Wisconsin rate, so those counties kept pace statewide.
Every other area county fell short of that mark. With only Trempealeau County vaccinating more than half of its residents, there’s clearly room for improvement. That’s particularly true for Taylor, Clark and Rusk counties, all of which have fewer than one-third of their residents vaccinated.
It’s not surprising that the fastest-growing group being vaccinated remains those ages 12-15. That is, after all, the group of eligible people from whom the vaccine was withheld the longest. Nearly a quarter of that age bracket has received at least one vaccine dose statewide.
The claims of those who are simply opposed to the vaccines are wearing thin. The vaccines don’t change your DNA. They don’t have particularly high rates of complications. They are extremely effective against the earlier variants of COVID and remain highly effective against emerging strains. And they quite clearly protect against severe cases in the instances in which a person who was vaccinated is unfortunate enough to contract COVID.
There was a bit of good news statewide last week. Vaccinations, which had been trending down since the peak in early April, ticked up just a bit. The number given was still less than a quarter of what it was at the peak, but it suggests the dramatic slowdown in vaccinations may be bottoming out.
Slow, steady progress in vaccinations isn’t good enough, not when we could be doing so much more. But it’s better than the alternative of fading efforts and complacency.
Every person who is fully vaccinated is one fewer target for this virus, one fewer person who could spread it to others. And that is quite clearly still happening. State data shows about one out of every five Wisconsin hospitals still have an ICU at peak capacity. We’re still averaging about two COVID deaths per day statewide. The country is nearing 600,000 deaths.
As we said earlier in this editorial, it’s not really about whether people have the time in most cases. It’s about whether vaccination is enough of a priority to make the time. There’s no real excuse, no real cause to delay.
If you are eligible and you haven’t been vaccinated yet, it’s time to make time. Do the responsible thing for yourself and your loved ones. Get vaccinated.