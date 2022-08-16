About three weeks after the City of Eau Claire finalized the terms of its planned November referendum, the city’s school district has done the same. The district has some work to do with its sales pitch.

One of the key concerns here has to be consistency in messaging. We’ve seen officials misstate the amount the proposed increase would cost taxpayers a couple times. That’s a fast way to undermine credibility. When the district speaks about the cost and benefits, it needs to get it right every time.