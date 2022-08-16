About three weeks after the City of Eau Claire finalized the terms of its planned November referendum, the city’s school district has done the same. The district has some work to do with its sales pitch.
One of the key concerns here has to be consistency in messaging. We’ve seen officials misstate the amount the proposed increase would cost taxpayers a couple times. That’s a fast way to undermine credibility. When the district speaks about the cost and benefits, it needs to get it right every time.
As proposed, the referendum would raise property taxes by $80 on a $200,000 home, and that would be in place for the next 20 years. The estimated $98.6 million in revenue would allow remodeling and updates to most of the district’s schools.
As we noted, this isn’t the only referendum local voters will see on the ballot in November. The city has its own proposal: $1.45 million for 15 public safety jobs. The bulk of those are for firefighter/paramedic and police officer positions, with the referendum funding six apiece for those categories.
The timing for this isn’t great. There’s considerably more uneasiness about the economy than there has been for a while. That’s not the fault of the city or the district, though, and we don’t think it should be held against either of their proposals. They deserve to be evaluated on their own merits, without knee-jerk reactions.
Here are some of the things we think voters need to hear to make that evaluation:
Are there plans to come back to voters in a year or two asking for more money?
There are some indications that the city and school district differ on this point. Councilman Charlie Johnson said he views the city’s referendum as “a one-time option.” Mark Goings, of the Eau Claire Association of Educators, said the district will still need a referendum for operational costs, potentially placing the issue before voters two years from now. Voters deserve to know if either plans to return, hat in hand, for another round.
How far will the money go?
We know pretty clearly what the city’s proposal will cover. By specifying 13 jobs and by saying what those jobs are, the city has a clear commitment that’s comparatively easy to measure. Facility improvements, on the other hand, can reasonably mean different things to different people. What, specifically, is on the list? What are the needs at the schools the district has said will benefit? How will this money address those needs? The district must be able to give details.
What other funding options are being explored?
State and federal grants are a significant part of the budget for many local governments, and there is often money available for the kinds of things the city and school district are discussing. Do they have organized plans for how to find and apply for such funding? If not, why not? There can be legitimate reasons to opt out of a given grant, from limited time for the funding to some of the attached strings, but have they done their homework to show they’re exploring all options?
How do you answer skeptics?
The responses we’ve seen to our coverage of these proposals’ development suggest there is a fair amount of skepticism about both. That means neither the city nor the school district has successfully made its case thus far. That’s not surprising; the proposals weren’t concrete until very recently. But brushing aside concerns by just restating prior arguments won’t win people over. Both entities need to plan for how they’ll answer criticism in a way that shows they understand concerns and are engaging the community.
We fully understand the hesitancy about the proposals, especially in economic times that are decidedly uneasy. As we’ve said before, the city and the school district need to give a sales pitch for their proposals, and they need to be able to at least answer the questions we outlined above. Both also need to understand that passage depends on how they respond to people.
We encourage residents to listen with an open mind. Ask questions, by all means, but make sure you listen to the answers.
After months of suggestions and debates, it’s time to focus on the real proposals. The community has some very important decisions to make.