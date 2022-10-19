This week’s cool weather should serve as a reminder that winter is on the way. And, with the cold weather, we’re entering flu season. It’s time to get a flu shot.
Experts expect this season will be a bad one. Influenza has been suppressed for the past couple years, and it’s difficult to say just what effect that might have on people whose immune systems aren’t as familiar with the flu anymore. The other red flag is Australia. Flu seasons often follow the pattern set in the southern hemisphere, which is just emerging from its winter. And Australia was hit very hard.
Flu cases in the U.S. are largely confined to the southern states for the moment. Texas, Georgia, South Carolina and Tennessee all have high levels. So, somewhat disconcertingly, does New York City. The upper Midwest, including Wisconsin, has minimal levels of flu transmission. But you can be sure that’s going to change.
Generally speaking, flu season starts ramping up this time of year, so the early cases aren’t a surprise. The peak typically hits around February before dropping off. By May, when things start really warming up, the flu retreats until the next fall. So we most likely have something on the order of five months of potential misery ahead.
Here’s why we’re concerned about Wisconsin. The percentage of Wisconsin residents vaccinated against the flu last season was actually lower than the year before. Only four out of 10 Wisconsinites got the vaccine. We can and should do better.
Most people can shrug off the flu without too much difficulty. After a few days of feeling lousy, they’re able to rebound. Not everyone is so fortunate. Those with higher risk for complications compose a strikingly large part of the population. Anyone who is at least age 65 is at higher risk. Have asthma? Your risk rises. The same is true of anyone with a history of cardiovascular or kidney disease.
That’s not an exhaustive list, by the way. It’s just scratching the surface.
One of the most common gripes we hear is that the vaccine doesn’t match up to the flu variants circulating in a given year. There’s some truth to that over the past decade or so. The 2010-11 season saw a vaccine that was 60 percent effective, according to the Centers for Disease Control. The year before that was 56 percent. But only one year since has seen even 50 percent, and last season’s 35 percent was embarrassingly low.
The CDC admits that matching the vaccine to the dominant circulating strain is a challenge, especially when the work on the vaccine must be done months in advance. But people need to remember that less effective is not the same as useless. People “receive some protective benefit from flu vaccination,” the CDC says, even when the vaccine isn’t matched as well as might be hoped.
Look, it’s not as if the flu vaccines are anything new. The vast majority of people have had one in the past, and we’re all familiar with how it goes. This is a proven approach to help stymie a virus that, for some, can be a formidable opponent.
Vaccination isn’t difficult. A couple decades ago it meant an inevitable trip to the doctor’s office. That has changed. Many pharmacies now offer flu shots, and some businesses offer incentives to customers to get the jab.
If you’re still skeptical, talk to your doctor. Ask what the best course of action is for you. While we’re comfortable backing flu vaccines and with encouraging people to get them in broad terms, your doctor can make a recommendation for you based on your specific needs.
The concern this year is that flu can put pressure on medical facilities even in a moderate year, and this one doesn’t look like it will be that easy. Combine that with the ongoing COVID cases, and there’s real reason to be concerned about hospitals being able to provide the level of care they should.
Flu season doesn’t have to clobber people. The precautions people took over the past couple years when facing COVID showed that the flu isn’t nearly as wily as COVID. And those precautionary steps begin with getting a flu shot.