This week’s cool weather should serve as a reminder that winter is on the way. And, with the cold weather, we’re entering flu season. It’s time to get a flu shot.

Experts expect this season will be a bad one. Influenza has been suppressed for the past couple years, and it’s difficult to say just what effect that might have on people whose immune systems aren’t as familiar with the flu anymore. The other red flag is Australia. Flu seasons often follow the pattern set in the southern hemisphere, which is just emerging from its winter. And Australia was hit very hard.