The third installment of APG’s series on inflation ran in Monday’s paper. And, along with the national stories, we had a localized piece on the effect inflation is having on the Feed My People Food Bank.
The situation is a double-whammy in some ways. Families that were close to the edge but usually able to meet their food costs have been nudged over the line by rising inflation. While some may turn to friends and family, many will inevitably look to food banks for help. That means demand rises for organizations like Feed My People.
Then, as the demand creeps up, food banks have to cover their own increasing costs. Nancy Renkes, the organization’s executive director, said food costs are up by about a quarter overall compared to last year. Toss in higher shipping costs as gas and diesel prices rise, and it has a considerable effect.
Ground beef and peanut butter, two staples for food pantries, are both up by more than 20%. Macaroni and cheese, another common item, isn’t far behind at 16%. Renkes said donations have helped mitigate the increases.
“We are doing our best to raise enough money to pay for the increases,” Renkes said.
There are inevitably going to be limits, though, unless the community continues to show its support. Allison O’Toole is the CEO at Second Harvest Heartland, the organization that delivers food to Feed My People. She put the challenges in blunt terms.
“With prices raising across the board and many pandemic-era benefits like school meal waivers and expanded Medicare eligibility expiring this spring, we expect the numbers of people in need of grocery help will only go up,” she said.
O’Toole called for “the community to stick with us.” It’s not just a matter of being aware of the need. Volunteering time and donating money make a difference, too.
It’s easy to overlook the issue when you’re comfortable. Most Wisconsin residents can cover their grocery bills. And, even if you’re not buying luxury items, there’s a big difference between knowing the pantry has food in it and wondering whether it will tomorrow.
An estimated 530,500 people in Wisconsin needed help in 2019, according to Feeding America. More recent numbers are lacking, but it’s hard to think that number hasn’t gone up. The roller coaster of the economy and the pandemic has put people who probably thought themselves well-protected against financial challenges in difficult positions.
That effect almost certainly means the percentage of people in Eau Claire County who could use help is above 10%. It was close in 2019, when the rate was 9.9%. Just a few families would have been enough to break that mark, and more than a few families have been financially stressed over the past couple years.
Almost everyone knows what that means. We’re all aware that organizations like Feed My People and others that offer assistance depend heavily on the goodwill of people in our communities. That’s the kind of basic awareness that exists everywhere. But this is the kind of moment in which we need to pull that awareness from the back of our minds and place it front and center. If people are able to donate and help, this is the time to do it.
We’ve noted before that the idea of charity is valued in virtually every religious tradition. It’s a priority for many who aren’t religious as well. Almost every society in human history has made caring for those unable to meet their own needs a virtue, and it’s because we recognize ourselves in the need of those around us.
Almost all of us know what it’s like to need a hand from time to time, even if it’s something as basic as a loan from Mom and Dad when we’re starting out. We know how we felt when that help was there, when we knew someone was willing to lend a hand. Yes, the financial aspect is crucial, but there’s a welcome sense in that moment that you’re not alone, too.
The need isn’t going to go away quickly. It’s going to take time before inflation is back under control, especially if the federal reserve’s response continues at a glacial pace. That means there’s going to be a continuing need.
Our communities care. We know that. So do you. Let’s make sure we show it.