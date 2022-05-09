John Roberts, the chief justice of the United States, has been unsparing in his criticism of the leak of a draft opinion that, if finalized, would overturn Roe v. Wade. He has launched an investigation, called the leak “absolutely appalling,” and said he hopes the leak won’t change people’s perceptions of the court.
He’s kidding himself if he thinks that last is remotely within the realm of possibility. The leak was a virtually unprecedented window into the workings of the only branch of government that has repeatedly boasted of its opacity and claimed its lack of concrete ethical standards and transparency was a virtue.
Roberts is right to note the document is not a final opinion. That is quite likely the reason it was leaked. Whoever did it wants to create public pressure and has certainly succeeded.
Leaking the document is problematic. We’re not sure if there are legal repercussions for the person who did so — and the court’s inner circle is small enough it seems probable that person will be found out — but there are unquestionably repercussions for that person’s future in the legal profession. Trust will be hard to come by once a name is confirmed.
What the leak should do is sound the death knell for the court’s unconscionable adherence to practices explicitly designed to conceal even the court’s public actions in an unwarranted cloud of secrecy.
Look at the concerns raised about the Trump White House’s alleged shredding of documents. The Supreme Court does that routinely. Justices have also been known to swear their clerks to secrecy and, unlike members of Congress who might wish to do the same, are in a unique position to legally enforce that oath.
Members of the court have, on occasion, prompted howls of discontent from their peers when they arranged for their private papers to go to the Library of Congress upon their deaths. The most egregious case is that of the late John Paul Stevens, a 35-year veteran of the court who planned to hand his papers over. Those papers include the 2000 case of Bush v. Gore and multiple landmark decisions for civil rights.
Stevens died in 2019. The court claims the papers are still being organized, slowed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The claim rings hollow given protests by justices over previous arrangements opening the papers held by Thurgood Marshall and Harry Blackmun.
If an attorney brought the court a claim with such tenuous support, they’d roast the counselor alive. Even a lower court would laugh it right out of the courtroom. But what can you do when the court is making decisions about itself and is beyond appeal?
Let’s go a little further. Local governments that hold votes in closed session with no records kept are subject to sanction in virtually every state. Not the Supreme Court. Wisconsin residents, as well as those in most states, can see photos and video from cases being tried. But not from the Supreme Court. In fact, the court usually won’t release audio the same day, and justices go to extraordinary lengths to keep even their speaking engagements from being part of the public record.
Keeping deliberations quiet is one thing. That’s a justifiable act in order to allow justices free and frank exchanges of views. But how does the continuing refusal to announce when specific opinions will be announced further justice? How does a failure to formalize ethics, a requirement for every state bar association, encourage confidence in the court?
It is well past time for the court to lift the veil. Grandstanding already happens when justices snipe at each other during arguments or one reads a dissent from the bench. Justices’ political opinions can be inferred by the mere fact of which off-bench speeches they try to keep out of the public eye.
There can be no more acceptance of the court exercising secrecy for secrecy’s sake. The public’s confidence in the court, already shaky, has been rocked regardless of what Roberts might wish for. Allowing greater transparency may be the sole means by which the court can salvage a portion of its standing.
But make no mistake, the public’s contempt for the court will only grow if the court, by its ongoing obstinate opacity, continues to show its contempt for the American people.