Eau Claire’s decision to hold off on a vote over the proposed bottling plant was the right move. The delay gives the city time to answer questions, and we hope people are open to listening.
No, the city’s approach in this case was not the right one, but that doesn’t necessarily mean the project itself should be rejected. The fundamental complaint was that the city hadn’t explained the project, that it had not given the public proper notice. Allowing that initial blunder to cancel out the city’s efforts to offer that information now would be a mistake. People may still come to the conclusion the project isn’t in Eau Claire’s best interests, but that conclusion should only be reached after listening.
When opposition erupted earlier this week, the city sent out a list of frequently asked questions and its answers to them. One of those points deserves particular attention, because it suggests the city still doesn’t quite understand how this whole thing went sideways. Here’s the entry in full:
Why do major development projects like this not get discussed publicly earlier in the process? The selection process for a community is very involved and very competitive. Securing for this kind of development is high stakes for both the municipality and the business, and that leads to a higher level of confidentiality than with planning for other types of large projects. For municipalities, it’s extremely competitive to try to secure a development agreement with a manufacturing company. Municipalities often compete using incentives, and thus do not want their identity shared as then competitor cities may increase their incentives. In turn, businesses doing site selection do not want competitors to know where they may locate.
All of that is, incidentally, true. There are times when developers' initial approaches are made on a promise of confidentiality, though that disproportionately benefits the developer since it becomes the only party with all the information.
Where the explanation misses the point is in the way the question itself is phrased. This wasn’t a proposal that was listed on the agenda for discussion, with this week’s meeting the first opportunity to do so. It was listed as an item for an immediate vote, one that would sidestep public discussion. It wasn’t supposed to be up for public discussion at all under that approach.
That was the error. That was the problem that could not be resolved without enacting a delay.
No one was objecting to the potential to add enough tax revenue to support as many as four city positions. No one was arguing 58 jobs wouldn’t be welcome, though some questioned whether that figure justified the tradeoffs. People were arguing the city shouldn’t skip ahead to a vote before the public had time to even digest the proposal.
Councilwoman Jill Christopherson’s summary, that the community’s response included “a sense of outrage because they were not included,” strikes us as an accurate assessment. The city sacrificed the potential support of many who might have been on the fence when it tried to fast-forward to a vote.
The challenge now is for both the city and those who objected to this project’s accelerated timeline to step back and listen to one another. That’s not going to be anywhere near as easy as it would have been previously. The effort is very necessary.
If your objection to the project was about a seemingly rushed process, well, that has been resolved. The council’s vote has been moved back three weeks. There’s time to listen to the arguments for the project now. The city needs to take advantage of that opportunity.
The city’s unforced error clearly changes the terms of the community’s discussion. It sacrificed goodwill and deepened suspicions. It was, unquestionably, a mistake.
That mistake has been resolved to the degree the city has the ability to do so. We hope people will listen over the coming weeks, and base their decisions on the information they said they wanted. There is now time to make an informed decision, rather than rely on a knee-jerk reaction.
We hope everyone takes advantage of that opportunity.