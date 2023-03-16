There was a surprising statistic in Monday’s business pages. The AARP and Associated Press took a look at the price tag for family caregivers, people whose unpaid work allows relatives to remain in their homes safely.
It’s easy to underestimate the cost. After all, when no wages have to be calculated and no money changes hands, it’s easy to think there isn’t a cost. There is, though. The time and effort may be well spent, but it does prevent caregivers from being present in other areas of their lives.
The AARP put the price tag in 2021 at an estimated $600 billion, a $130 billion increase compared to 2019. That’s a 19.4% jump in two years, one that far outpaces any inflation.
It’s fair to ask how the figure was calculated. The AARP based it on the estimated 38 million caregivers in the U.S. working 18 hours per week. That’s 36 billion hours per year, and the AARP put an hourly rate of $16.59 on the work. It didn’t explain how that wage was calculated. But even if you want to dispute it, 36 billion hours don’t come cheaply at any rate.
There’s another way to look at the cost: It exceeded all out-of-pocket health care spending in the country.
It would be overly dramatic to call this a crisis, but that could change in the coming years. The Baby Boom generation is aging rapidly. And they had fewer children than their parents’ generation. Demographics experts say there will be more people in the United States over age 65 than under age 18 in a little more than a decade. That will be a first for the country.
What does this mean? In the simplest terms there will be more people needing care and fewer people to give it. And, with caregivers often facing obligations to their own careers and families, they will have less time available to help.
That reality has significant ramifications for more than just families. The Congressional Budget Office, a nonpartisan body tasked with providing economic data and projections, said demographics play a major role in affecting federal spending. That includes every component of the budget, from revenues to expenses, debt and deficits.
The CBO estimates that, by 2043, deaths in the United States will outnumber births. The deficit won’t quite eliminate population growth — immigration remains a source — but it will slow it considerably. And, in time, the number of people in prime working age groups will see growth slow, while elderly populations less likely to work rise.
Near-term projections are fairly confident, but the CBO admits they become less certain as they reach further into the future. Why the uncertainty? Things like mortality rates can be affected by unforeseen events. COVID is a good example. Most experts believed a pandemic was probable at some point, but when, how lethal and what ages it would target were entirely unknown. And changes to things like the birth rate, which was revised downward in the past year, have their own effect.
Taken as a whole, the estimates paint a clear picture even with uncertainty about details. The American population, which is already shifting, will continue to do so. And those changes will pose real challenges for families and government at all levels.
We know those changes are coming, though. And we have seen the effects they can have on other nations which hit these demographic shifts earlier. That’s our advantage. States and the federal government have the opportunity to prepare, both financially and by working with American education systems to train caregivers of the future.
These changes won’t be comfortable for Americans. But we have the opportunity to keep them from being a disaster. It’s time to take steps to make sure we’re ready.