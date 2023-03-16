There was a surprising statistic in Monday’s business pages. The AARP and Associated Press took a look at the price tag for family caregivers, people whose unpaid work allows relatives to remain in their homes safely.

It’s easy to underestimate the cost. After all, when no wages have to be calculated and no money changes hands, it’s easy to think there isn’t a cost. There is, though. The time and effort may be well spent, but it does prevent caregivers from being present in other areas of their lives.