It’s a bit strange to think the Winter Olympics are less than 100 days away. It hasn’t been 100 days since the delayed 2020 summer games ended. But, that’s the reality.
Both have had their controversies. The Tokyo games were opposed by a significant portion of the Japanese population, and there were questions about whether they should take place given the pandemic.
Questions surrounding the upcoming winter games are different. Most of the opposition is based not around health concerns, but the Chinese government’s totalitarian tendencies. The treatment of the Uighurs and the increasingly confrontational actions toward neighboring countries have been widely cited by those encouraging other nations to boycott the games.
There doesn’t seem to be any broad consensus about boycotting the games. This isn’t 1980, when a significant portion of the world skipped Moscow due to the invasion of Afghanistan. It’s not even 1984, when the Soviet bloc retaliated and skipped the games in Los Angeles.
It’s not hard to see how this issue will continue in years to come, though. Where the Olympics once drew a wide range of cities to compete for the honor of hosting the games, the gloss has largely worn off. Years of spending overruns and white elephant stadiums have left cities with huge bills payable for decades after the games. Fewer and fewer cities want to take on that responsibility, and even fewer taxpayers want their home cities to do so.
That spiral creates the potential, perhaps even the likelihood, that the Olympics will increasingly become a showcase for dictatorships: an event that brings glitz, attention, and sacrifices Olympic ideals in favor of propping up strongmen. Such an outcome would be a sad descent for a movement that has long sought to elevate humanity.
Perhaps it’s time, then, to revive an old suggestion. Perhaps it’s time for the games to have a permanent host.
The idea isn’t new, and we’re far from the first to suggest it’s a concept worth considering. In fact, the Greek king offered his nation as a permanent host following the first modern games in 1896. The U.S. even backed the idea. If there is a permanent host city, it’s hard to see how it shouldn’t be Athens given the location’s key role in both the modern Olympics and its ancestral origins.
Figuring out a permanent location for the winter games is more difficult. Not only are the winter games an entirely modern invention, lacking the historical precedents enjoyed by the summer games, but fewer nations have the requisite conditions for events. And, with climate change making even the Iditarod a challenge some years, it is very difficult to future-proof a site.
That doesn’t mean examination of the option should be off the table, though. Difficult and impossible are two different things.
Some have suggested a rotating collection of host cities, each with permanent amenities that would be used every few games. The problem there is twofold. First, even splitting the games among as few as four hosts would mean the sites would largely stand empty for 16 years at a time. Second, the games’ egalitarian tradition of appearing in various sites would be severely undermined in favor of a lucky few. Simply put, it’s probably easier to justify a single permanent host than try to portion out that duty.
At a minimum the Olympics are at a crossroads. The games’ growing costs are increasingly pricing out potential hosts. It’s more difficult than ever to ignore the financial burden host cities take on and the wildly unrealistic promise that the facilities the games require will be a long-term boon. Add in the simultaneously growing understanding of the lavish demands and corruption of the committee that determines host cities, and the movement has a very serious problem.
We don’t want to see the games end. The promise they hold for athletes is incredible. They remain, for all their flaws, an ideal toward which all nations can strive. It is clear, though, that the current model is unsustainable.
Selecting a permanent host won’t be simple. It will be controversial. But it may also be a necessity if the games are to survive in the coming decades.