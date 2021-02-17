With due respect to Alice Cooper, school shouldn't be out anymore.
Between last week’s Centers for Disease Control guidelines and this week’s comments by Eau Claire County health officials it’s time to get students back in class, and not in the half-hearted, part-time manner they’re currently doing it.
The CDC was clear: With proper precautions and protective measures, it is safe to reopen schools. The guidance requires strict adherence, which isn’t a surprise. That’s the standard to which we should all be reaching whether we’re in a classroom or not.
While Director Lieske Giese said some of the right things in response to the CDC, there’s still a clear element of trying to have things both ways. She referred to Eau Claire County schools as having all “found ways to have some component of in-person learning available.”
That’s simply not good enough. “Some component” is not routine. “Some component” is not having schools open. And “available” is a far cry from in-class learning being the expectation.
Of course, it isn’t just a question of Giese when you’re looking at why students are being kept out of the classrooms. It seems everyone involved has a finger to point, and they all aim at someone else. School administrators point to Giese. Giese points to the state. The state points to the CDC. Well, last week the CDC pointed back.
Giese’s comments undermined the arguments against schools having students back in class in something resembling normal schedules. She admitted that local classroom spread has been “very limited.” That’s a remarkable statement, especially given that Wisconsin was one of the nation’s biggest hotspots just three months ago.
But the county is seeing virus spread through school activities outside the classroom. While few want to admit it, that means sports. Most teams are running on something resembling a normal schedule. Sure, there are adjustments in who teams are playing and where they’re doing it, but the practices and postseasons we’re covering sure look like a credible effort at seasons.
That’s not the case for other extracurricular activities. Many remain curtailed. It seems the effort is to make sure athletes’ seasons don’t have an asterisk in the books, even if most other activities do. The school year sure does.
We said at the beginning of this school year that if it wasn’t safe for kids to be in class, it wasn’t safe for them to be on the field either. Health officials and schools made the opposite decisions. Now, the CDC has said both can be safe.
Given the evidence, the primary goal must be to get students back in the classroom and salvage as much of this academic year as possible. That means getting students in front of teachers, getting them back in the classrooms and getting them out from behind a computer screen.
We’re not just talking about an effort to salvage learning. In some cases it’s a matter of saving students’ mental health.
Earlier this month, a California children’s hospital said it is seeing a sharp rise in students, cut off from peers and routine for months, hospitalized for mental health issues. While much of the academic study has focused on college students, who are more accessible to university-based researchers, after all, there is a growing body of evidence that the effects are being felt by students of all ages. Some school districts are even trying to train parents in mental health first-aid.
It would be foolish to assume similar pressures aren’t weighing on students here. There’s certainly anecdotal evidence from parents that their children are being crushed by the pandemic’s weight. Schools can’t offer a quick fix to that, but they can offer the kind of social interactions that make the burden lighter.
We’re not urging recklessness. We’re not saying students don’t need to keep their distance from one another or that masks should be discarded at the schoolhouse door.
But neither can we countenance an outcome that seemingly goes against the best current medical knowledge and the best guidance the CDC can offer at the present time. Reopening schools under the terms of the current advice goes much further than local districts have done, and that needs to change.
It’s time for local districts to ring the school bell and get students back in class.