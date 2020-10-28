Area schools, notably Regis and Chippewa Falls, have moved students from the classroom to online as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to set records. It’s an understandable, if difficult, decision.
Online classes are not perfect. It’s considerably more difficult to manage social cues online than in person. It’s easier to goof off without getting caught. There are more distractions, so retention from those classes is likely a bit lower than when students are in the classrooms.
There’s another factor as well. It’s not as if virtual classrooms utilize a space away from the home at which the students can be monitored appropriately. The burden for the students’ safety falls on parents and families, many of whom have their own responsibilities and jobs during the day. Families must make difficult decisions in those cases.
We have no doubt such concerns were weighed by districts before closing their doors for a couple weeks. And it’s difficult to criticize the recent decisions. Wisconsin’s COVID rates are spiraling out of control. It took 7.5 months for the state to hit 100,000 cases, but little more than a month to go from that to 200,000. It has been about six weeks since the state’s daily increase was fewer than 1,000 cases.
Areas that have kept the virus under control have taken extraordinary steps. Lockdowns, curfews and mandatory mask orders have brought it under control in several nations. Australia just quashed a second wave with a truly grueling lockdown.
The handful of states in the U.S. that have managed to rein in their outbreaks have not had quite the same success as Australia, New Zealand or South Korea. That’s not unexpected given the free flow of people over state borders here. Australia and New Zealand are island nations, and South Korea might as well be given the fact its only land border is heavily fortified. That’s a considerable advantage compared to most American states.
There are enough exceptions to be instructive, though. New York has done a remarkable job of holding numbers low since the spring. Spring peaks in New Jersey and Pennsylvania likewise saw sustained suppression afterwards, though both states have red flags now with new rises.
The Midwest broadly, and Wisconsin specifically, seems to have little stomach for the measures other areas have taken to suppress the spread of COVID. Absent enforceable orders, it is up to us as individuals to take responsibility for our own actions. We are our own best defenses, but any sense of security depends on collective action.
People can, and should, stay home when possible. But even those who do must eat, which means trips to stores.
People can, and should, wear masks in public. They help, but they’re imperfect and depend heavily on others doing the same.
People can, and should, wash their hands frequently. But that temporary measure can be overcome in moments by coming into contact with someone who has failed to do so.
There remain active measures we each can, and should, take. We are not passive victims powerless in the face of this pandemic. True, there are no guarantees. Even people who have done everything right do come down with this virus. But it makes no sense to stop short of stacking the deck in your favor in every way possible.
That, in the end, is the only way to keep districts from having to make the decisions that Regis and Chippewa Falls did. It’s the only path toward ensuring our children have the best possible educations in this very difficult time. It’s the only way to make sure parents who need to work can do so with a clear conscience, rather than having to choose between a child’s physical safety and the family’s financial security.
We’re not saying this is an easy challenge. Far from it. But there are enough examples of success to show that it can be done. Wisconsin residents need to make the right decisions.