This weekend Eau Claire welcomes the U.S. Kubb Championship back to the Chippewa Valley. The championship, founded in 2007, took last year off during the pandemic.
The return isn’t quite at the same capacity. There are slots for 128 teams each year, and 122 teams signed up to compete this time. That’s not bad when you think about it, especially with a number of people still concerned about traveling to mass events.
Director Eric Anderson told the Leader-Telegram he thinks some teams may come in sharper this year than ever before, partially because of the pandemic. People spent time playing games at home instead of their usual entertainment in 2020, and that practice could well pay off.
Saturday’s round-robin play begins at 9 a.m. at Eau Claire Soccer Park.
While area residents are certainly familiar with kubb, it’s not so much on the national radar for sports. Even with teams from 17 states entered, you’re probably not going to see kubb matches on ESPN anytime soon (but the fact the channel’s paid streaming service includes cricket suggests anything is possible). And with more than 1,000 people expected, it’s entirely possible the event will be better attended than a late season Miami Marlins game.
Kubb is quirky. Team names often include puns. Branches with Wolves, Ice Kubb Tray and The Stanley Kubbricks will all take the field.
Despite the lighthearted monikers, the teams are serious about competing. But they don’t sacrifice sportsmanship. In fact, the opening round’s structure ensures established teams play some with less experience. Anderson said it’s not uncommon for the teams with title hopes to share strategies with newcomers.
Most people who have been in the area for more than a year or two have heard all this before. So why are we spending the time on this here?
Think for a moment about the trajectory for this event. The inaugural event had 15 teams, 35 total players. This year involves 122 teams and something like 480 players. That expansion has come in just 14 years. It makes the U.S. National Kubb Championship the biggest kubb tournament outside of Europe. There are only three other two-day tournaments worldwide.
The growth is remarkable by any measure. In 2012, just five years after the first event, the championship switched from a family affair to a registered non-profit.
This, folks, is what happens when people have good ideas and the drive to see them through. We’ve been fortunate in the first 20-odd years of this century to see that happen time and again in Eau Claire and the Chippewa Valley. What’s remarkable is how quickly the efforts have come to fruition.
A little less than 10 years ago, plans to begin remaking downtown took root with Justin Vernon, Nick Meyer and Zach Halmstad committing to renovations and new developments. The Pablo Center is the most visible success, but it’s far from the only one. Renovated hotels, Haymarket Plaza, and the pedestrian bridge have all changed the feel of downtown Eau Claire and made it a vibrant hub.
Wisconsin Main Street named Chippewa Falls’ Riverfront Park the 2019 best public improvement. The transformation included installation of fountains and an amphitheater, and it has become a beautiful site for public gatherings.
It’s not always about new, either. The region has acted to preserve its heritage as well. Restoration of Bowman Hall at UW-Stout was honored with the Excellence in Restoration Masonry award from the Wisconsin Masonry Alliance. The work preserved a building that dates to 1897 and includes an iconic clock tower.
What all these events and developments have in common is vision and the willingness to see an idea through, even when there was considerable skepticism. Progress isn’t easy. It’s often uncomfortable because it means breaking out of longstanding patterns. It’s also essential.
The willingness of area residents to put themselves behind projects, to offer their time and their money, has transformed the Chippewa Valley. And we’re better for those efforts. They have helped this part of Wisconsin grow in a way most other parts of the state aren’t, and have helped point toward what appears to be a bright future for the region.
No one project has done it, of course. But you never know where one step may lead. After all, it’s hard to believe where a family kubb tournament created just 14 years ago has led.