The headlines are common enough to almost be numbing. Congress rises from its lethargy to act on an issue, and a few weeks or months later it’s revealed that a member who voted on the issue made a savvy move on the stock market a day or two before the vote. Or a member privy to a confidential briefing makes a quiet call to a broker, emerging a few hundred thousand dollars richer once the confidential information becomes public.
People ask the inevitable question: was this move the political equivalent of insider trading? And only the willfully blind answer no.
This isn’t a moral or ethical issue alone. Sure, the members who take action to enrich themselves are violating ethical guidelines. They are taking advantage of a privileged position and the information it provides to act before the general public has a chance to do so.
But this goes deeper. It undermines the fundamental confidence Americans have in the economy and in the companies that drive it. Such actions contribute to the ongoing decline in respect for elected officials. They are, at a very basic level, a risk to American institutions. That’s before you figure in the reality that insider trading is against federal law.
There has to be a better way.
It’s not reasonable to simply bar members of Congress from investing. That might be a popular suggestion, but it’s not likely to survive the inevitable court challenges.
Removing access to inside information is a non-starter, too. There are simply times that members of Congress must have information that isn’t available to the general public. And that information will, on occasion, suggest probable trends in the markets or windfalls for specific industries.
But saying members of Congress and their staffs, which have been repeatedly caught using privileged information for personal gain, should face more restrictions than the average investor isn’t unreasonable, either. Faith in the stock market depends on the idea that no one can act on information until it is widely available, and endangering that faith risks a key component of the American economy.
There is growing support for new limits on what those who work in the seat of federal power should be able to do in terms of investments, and Congress needs to look seriously at creating such restrictions. We believe there are ways such limitations can be enacted without running afoul of basic rights that members retain.
One way to do that may well be to prohibit members of Congress and their staffs from directly investing in specific companies’ stocks, while preserving their ability to invest in funds tied to the broader markets. Such funds are generally less volatile, since they aren’t as vulnerable to a major error by a single company. While the chances of an immediate windfall may be lower, such funds tend to be winners as the markets themselves grow.
There’s another reason investing via funds should be a better option for legislators: they don’t have direct control over where the funds put their resources. That creates a buffer between the legislator and the purchases the fund makes.
Investment funds have every incentive to turn a profit for their investors, and their managers are going to work hard to find lucrative options. That incentive for profit also pushes them away from riskier options that might take a bit leap or plunge based on a single day’s headlines. But it also provides insulation for all sides, reducing the utility of insider information that might come up in a congressional briefing.
Any plan for new legislation is going to have resistance. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was opposed to new regulations until very recently, and it’s hard to believe that bad headlines and polls showing overwhelming voter support for restrictions didn’t play a role in her flip-flop. Other legislators are still publicly on the fence.
It’s easy to understand the hesitancy when the focus is on how to make the biggest profit. But it’s much harder to defend when the discussion turns to how best to preserve Americans’ faith in government and the economy. That’s where the focus should be.
This should be a slam-dunk opportunity for Congress to salvage some of its credibility. From where we stand, it’s an easy call to make.